Laschet joins campaign | free press

Frankfurt/Berlin (dpa) – The top candidate climbs into the ring: CDU boss Armin Laschet started his campaign tour on Wednesday with a visit to a boxing club for young people in Frankfurt am Main.

In the Gallus boxing camp, he put on his own boxing gloves and struck a few blows with a trainer in the ring. He then told reporters that the CDU would fight in the coming weeks. It is now a matter of substantive discussion. “We must finally come to a political election campaign, to a clear stand on the front,” emphasized the CDU and CSU chancellor candidate.

The future of jobs in industry had to be discussed. This must be linked to climate policy. The jobs should still be there in the future, but climate neutral. “Our competitors have no answer,” Laschet said. Climate policy is also a social issue.

Too late due to flood disaster

Laschet actually had a visit to the boxing club on his calendar a week ago. However, he canceled the start of his election campaign at short notice, because he would first have to deal with the consequences of the flood disaster in his state. This is a top priority, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said Monday after a CDU presidency meeting. The rule is, “First the country, then the party.”

Laschet began his so-called tour of Germany under the sign of declining polls for the Union. Above all, his personal values ​​plummet. In Wednesday’s new trend barometer from RTL/ntv, the CDU/CSU lost three percentage points and gained only 23 percent. The SPD, on the other hand, gained three percentage points to reach 19 percent – the best value since April 2018, according to the Forsa Institute. The Greens remained unchanged at 20 percent. The FDP gained one point to 12 percent, the left fell one point to 7 percent. For the AfD, at 10 percent, nothing changed. Two-thirds of the respondents (68 percent) attribute Laschet mainly to the Union’s poor values.

So a majority would have four alliances: black-yellow-green, a coalition of CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP, of the Greens, SPD and FDP or an alliance of the Greens, SPD and Left.

Percentage Points Lost

When asked about the chancellor’s preference, CDU boss Laschet lost another three percentage points. Only 12 percent of those polled would therefore choose him if they could directly choose the chancellor. The Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock also lost two points from the previous week and gained 16 percent. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, received five points and now came in at 26 percent.

The Union also loses approval in a Kantar poll. 22 percent of those polled would vote for the CDU/CSU if there were a general election next Sunday, according to a poll commissioned by the news magazine Focus on Wednesday. The Union thus lost 2 percentage points in approval compared to the previous week. The Greens lost 1 percentage point and would now have 21 percent. The SPD added a point to 19 percent. The FDP would come in at 12 percent (-1), the AfD at 11 percent (unchanged), the left at 7 percent (+1).

On 21 August, the Union will officially begin its election campaign. Until then, Laschet is touring the country supporting local candidates. The next Bundestag will be elected on September 26.

Election polls are generally full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter election decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for the institutes to weigh the collected data. In principle, surveys only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.