Laschet informs about flooding – no CSU visit | free press

Armin Laschet was criticized for participating in a panel discussion in Stuttgart on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the prime minister gets a picture of the flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia on site.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU boss Armin Laschet has canceled his planned visit to the CSU regional group retreat in Seeon due to the dramatic flooding situation in West Germany.

On Thursday morning, the North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister and Chancellor Altena visited the Märkischer Kreis. There, on Wednesday afternoon, a 46-year-old firefighter fell into the water and drifted away after rescuing a man from a flooded neighborhood. His colleagues could only have saved him from death.

Laschet learned the situation in Altena in the district control center from the district administrator and the district fire chief, as the German news agency learned from NRW government circles. He then drove to the city of Hagen, which was particularly hard hit by the storms, to get an idea of ​​the local situation there too.

Laschet had cut short his journey through southern Germany, he would have returned to North Rhine-Westphalia that night. After his visit to Hagen, the Prime Minister wanted to know more about the consequences and further developments of the storms in North Rhine-Westphalia and to demand possible aid from the state.

Laschet had discussed the cancellation of the visit to the CSU retreat at the Upper Bavarian Seeon Monastery with CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt and CSU chairman Markus Söder. He linked this with the promise to meet with the CSU regional group in August.

Dobrindt said in Seeon: “There will be a catch-up date, it will be in August.” He and CSU boss Markus Söder would expressly understand that Laschet could not come to Seeon as planned due to the dramatic storm situation in North Rhine-Westphalia.