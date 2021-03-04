Laschet: Digitization and climate prominent in election manifesto | Free press

The new CDU chairman Armin Laschet has put himself in a live switch from the base. In addition to digitization, the climate should also play a central role in the election manifesto, he says.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU group leader Armin Laschet wants to give the topics of digitization and climate protection a prominent place in the election program for the federal elections on September 26.

A digitization boost in Germany is needed to accelerate in many areas, Laschet said in a virtual question and answer session with party members.

“We are too slow. We are not digital with the health authorities, we are not digital with the administrations, we are slowly becoming digital in schools, but not fast enough, ”said Laschet. The corona pandemic made the weaknesses clear again.

In addition to digitization, the North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister believes that the climate should also play a central role in the election program. “Because it is one of the mega subjects of our time,” Laschet stressed. You have to make decisions for people in ten or twenty years now and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

When asked about other priorities in the election campaign, Laschet replied, “Sometimes the topics – I have noticed – are different in the East than in the West.” While many ecological issues are very important in the West, the issue of internal security is one of the most important issues in the East.

Between Easter and Whitsuntide, dice are played on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. The CDU chairman has good prospects for the candidacy for chancellor in the federal election. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is also considered a promising candidate – if he throws his hat in the ring.

