Laschet defends Thuringian CDU faction | free press

Thuringian AfD politician Höcke wanted to topple the red-red-green government. The Left, SPD, Greens and FDP were all against it. The CDU did not vote. No problem for Laschet.

Erfurt (AP) – Union candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, sided with the Thuringian CDU faction after the vote of no confidence in the Thuringian state parliament.

The Thuringian faction leader had “made a harsh demarcation speech against the AfD,” the CDU leader said in the summer interview with ZDF. “Mario Voigt’s signal was crystal clear: we don’t talk to them, we don’t cooperate with them, we don’t negotiate with them – we don’t even comment on their games in the state parliament.”

The state parliament on Friday passed a vote of no confidence that the AfD parliamentary faction attempted against Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left). The parliamentary groups of the Left, SPD, Greens and FDP unanimously voted no. As announced, the CDU MPs remained in place and did not vote – which had already brought them a lot of criticism in advance.

“I deeply regret that Red-Red-Green has not kept the promise that we would hold new elections. That would have been the best way in Thuringia,” said Laschet. With the motion of no confidence, Thuringian AfD politician Björn Höcke wanted to demonstrate parliamentary democracy. As a parliamentary group, it is legitimate to say: “We are not playing your game here in the state parliament”. Laschet still has respect, “when others say we do it with a no vote”.

Asked if he wants Hans-Georg Maaßen, candidate for the CDU Bundestag, not to be elected, Laschet said: “Our law states that the constituency itself decides who the candidate is. And I think you have to respect that, even if you don’t share many views.”