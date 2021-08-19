Laschet calls for talks with Taliban | free press

Berlin (AP) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet calls for diplomatic talks with the Taliban to help people at risk in Afghanistan.

“The art of good foreign policy consists precisely in finding solutions with those states whose goals and human image our society rightly rejects,” said Laschet of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “Refusing to enter into dialogue with the Taliban would not help the people who want to leave Afghanistan,” said Laschet, who is also the CDU leader.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has sent Afghanistan expert Markus Potzel to Doha in the Gulf emirate of Qatar to talk to negotiators from the militant Islamist Taliban about the departure of Afghan local troops. The diplomat, who was originally to be sent as a new ambassador to Afghanistan in August, has been in talks with Taliban representatives since Wednesday. “He will continue his talks with international partners,” the Foreign Office said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Laschet said: “We need to make our expectation very clear that the people who have worked for us can leave in the foreseeable future.” A federal government led by him would see it as its duty to include all those who have helped Germany in recent years. “We have a responsibility to protect here. Even after today.”

Laschet said there is certainly a great willingness in Germany to take in the people who have helped Germans in Afghanistan – as well as people who are particularly threatened. “I think everyone can understand the fear of the Taliban, their oppression and violence,” he said.

“At the same time, there is also a desire for orderly migration.” What should not be repeated are “uncontrolled circumstances such as in the conflict in Syria”. According to Laschet, most people will flee to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries. “So the priority is to provide assistance in the region. We must support neighboring countries while reminding them of the responsibility they have for the region.”

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced on Thursday evening that the German government wanted to initiate millions of financial aid for Afghan refugees. “The federal government is now planning to provide emergency aid in the amount of 100 million euros,” said Scholz of the German news agency.

“With this money we support international aid organizations in the countries neighboring Afghanistan, who will receive the refugees,” said the SPD chancellor. “This is a first step that shows that we feel responsible and caring. Follow further steps.”