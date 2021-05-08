Laschet calls for a decisive campaign against the Greens | Free press

At the state party conference, the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU list is chosen for federal elections. The federal chairman is also a guest – with a clear message to the delegates.

Mainz (AP) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) has called on his party for a decisive election campaign against the Greens. At the start of a state party conference of the CDU Rhineland-Palatinate, Laschet said on Saturday in Mainz about the federal elections in September: “The competitive situation is clear.”

As sympathetic as the Greens summit with Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock may seem, everyone should see to it that they also agree to a government alliance with the left, the CDU federal chairman said. “Experience shows that if they have a majority, they will.” Laschet added, “That is why it is important in this federal election that we are so strong that a red-red-green alliance does not rule in Germany.”

Laschet called on the 250 or so delegates to the party congress, who were largely digitally connected, to focus on competing with the Greens in the election campaign. “Our message in contrast to the Greens is: we want to be a climate neutral industrialized country, where people also have work and social cohesion is guaranteed.” The SPD only mentioned Laschet once – it had “long since given up the skilled workforce,” and so it was up to the CDU to secure jobs.

At the state party conference, the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU list is chosen for federal elections. The list proposed by the state administration is headed by the state president and federal agriculture minister, Julia Klöckner.

