Laschet and Söder continue in “constructive talks” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the union’s power struggle over the candidate for chancellor, the deadline set by two rivals Armin Laschet and Markus Söder for a solution is coming to an end next Sunday.

Trade union circles say that the two presidents of the CDU and CSU are still constructively in talks. An agreement on one of the two as a candidate for chancellors was therefore not yet in sight. Apparently neither of them was ready to withdraw until now. Several top politicians in the Union called for a quick solution.

After a joint appearance before the CDU / CSU faction on Tuesday, Laschet and Söder had promised an agreement before the end of the week. On Saturday, however, it was initially still open how long the talks would take, when an agreement would be reached and when it could be presented publicly.

Saxon Prime Minister and CDU regional chief Michael Kretschmer said at a party conference of the Saxon CDU in Dresden on Saturday that the decision must now be made quickly, “within hours.” As long as you don’t meet them, nothing else is talked about. These people are important to the future of Europe, so it is important to choose them correctly. But Kretschmer did not prefer either candidate, either Laschet or Söder.

Former Union leader and Laschet’s defeated opponent in the race for party leadership, Friedrich Merz, also called for a quick clarification. “Come to an agreement, Markus Söder and Armin Laschet. This country needs perspective. This country needs leadership. And the CDU and the CSU are needed as the leading political force in this country, ”said the 65-year-old Saturday in Arnsberg in his application speech for the direct candidacy of the CDU in the Hochsauerland district.

The power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor had recently intensified from day to day. Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top organs of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leader. On Tuesday, both appeared in the Bundestag faction, where there were dozens of requests to speak – more in favor of Söders than for Laschet, according to the participants.

While the CSU is more or less determined for Söder, the situation in its big sister party is much more heterogeneous: on Monday, the CDU board and the presidium had unanimously committed to Laschet. However, the Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Saarland, Reiner Haseloff and Tobias Hans, who are part of the CDU Presidium, recently referred to the great importance of surveys – typically an important argument of the Söder camp, which is also highlighted union members. In studies, Söder was and is clearly ahead of Laschet.

For Laschet, among others, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister and Presidium Member Daniel Günther, Hesse’s Head of Government and CDU Federal Deputy Volker Bouffier as well as Federal Agriculture Minister and CDU Federal Deputy Julia Klöckner, also Merz.

The head of the CDU Women’s Union, Annette Widmann-Mauz, now also campaigned for Laschet and pointed to the creation of the top bodies of the CDU. “Survey results fluctuate. You can’t build on it firmly, it boils down to solid principles and beliefs, ”she wrote on Twitter. Anyone who, like Söder, announces that they want to respect decisions must also show respect for those who made them. “It is time to keep your word and now come to a joint decision,” emphasized Widmann-Mauz.

Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “We must not hesitate endlessly, we must act quickly and decisively.” The CDU politician stated that “we must also take into account the opinion of our base in the decision, that is, the mandate and the officials, the members and the electorate”. Both applicants are equally capable of leading a government. As a result, the discussion now focuses on “which of the two do we have the best prospects of actually getting the government mandate in the next four years,” said Altmaier.

Bernd Althusmann, head of state of the Lower Saxony CDU, told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that the question of the candidate for chancellor “had to be decided within two days”. “I want to start the election campaign now, our competitors are not waiting for us.” Althusmann has not made a clear statement for either of the two candidates.

The chairman of the CDU / CSU group in the European Parliament, Daniel Caspary, warned that the decision should be taken no later than the weekend. “The current dispute is hurting the union enormously,” the CDU presidium member told the Funke media group newspapers.

Meanwhile, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil fears that the leadership conflict in the “completely paralyzed” Union will slow the black-red government in the fight against the corona pandemic. “It is difficult to have a coalition partner who is all about himself and thus makes himself more or less politically incapable,” said Klingbeil of the “Passauer Neue Presse”.