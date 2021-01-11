Laschet and Söder call for unity in the Union | Free press

Düsseldorf (AP) – As if not a sheet of paper could fit between them: A week before the election of the new federal president of the CDU, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) showed unity.

Both politicians called on the Union to stay together in the 2021 super election year, regardless of who becomes the new CDU president. In the latest outburst of the internal CDU election campaign, Söder Laschet, one of three applicants, did not praise the NRW CDU’s digital New Years reception on Saturday.

At the online party congress on 15 and 16 January, Laschet, ex-party chairman Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen also apply for the party chairmanship after a one-year competition due to the corona pandemic. Laschet called on his competitors to stick together after the election. All three come from NRW and know each other well. “That must also be the result, however it turns out: in the end we all stand together and help those who have won.” A decisive vote and a good result are expected in the elections.

Söder also said, “You can only do it together.” Following the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in March, the CDU and CSU should “together consider how to prepare the program and staff for the federal elections”. Söder is considered a potential candidate for chancellor, although he has not officially expressed any ambitions for the office. In polls he always stands for Laschet, who as a possible future CDU president would also be a candidate for chancellor. Another name is Jens Spahn, who competes with Laschet on the team for party leadership. With a slight complacency, Söder referred to his previous tenure as head of the Junge Union (JU). Even then, the heads of the largest regional associations of the GO in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia gave their top personnel clarification in advance.

Federal Health Minister Spahn, like many other prominent CDU politicians, saw the NRW CDU’s first digital New Years reception on the screen. Due to the corona pandemic, the largest CDU state association could not meet in Düsseldorf as in previous years. While Laschet spoke to the CDU members at home in a suit and light gray tie from a TV studio, Söder was called in from Nuremberg – decidedly casual with no tie in a white shirt with an open button.

“Der Armin” and “Markus” – Söder and Laschet showed unity, as if there had been no disagreement in the pandemic. Söder not only praised Laschet’s government work in the CDU / FDP coalition in North Rhine-Westphalia with a majority of just one vote, but also underlined similarities. Both he and Laschet are said to have won elections in the respective state. Unlike in Bavaria, “in North Rhine-Westphalia it is not self-evident that you win elections”.

In the Corona crisis, “every day is a new test,” said Söder. “Armin and I have always done it together. We decide to the best of our knowledge and belief, not based on our mood and daily form. Despite sometimes different accents, which can also be attributed to the different numbers of infections, NRW and Bavaria always followed the same path in federal state talks.

Söder promised the sister party a “very good cooperation” with the CSU, regardless of who would become the CDU chairman. There will be no dispute like in 2018 about the migration problem. “That hurt us both, I learned.” Laschet thanked CSU chief Söder and outgoing CDU chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer for bringing the CDU and CSU together. “In 2018 we were almost on the verge of breaking the group.” Now he is certain that the two sister parties are as close to each other in their federal election manifesto as “we have not been in decades”.

But right at the start of his speech, Laschet also called on the CDU in particular as an anchor of stability in all the crises that the Federal Republic has experienced since its inception. Chancellors from Konrad Adenauer to Helmut Kohl to Angela Merkel have mastered crises. The CDU “always ruled when it matters”.

Konrad Adenauer in general: Söder did not forget to say that in addition to the photo of the old CSU chief and Bavarian Prime Minister Franz Josef Strauss, there was also one of Adenauer in his Nuremberg office. “Say hello to Adenauer in your office,” said Laschet at the end of the hour-long New Year’s reception. And you may wonder if that should be a clue to the next CDU chancellor.