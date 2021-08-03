Laschet and Scholz visit flood plains in NRW | free press

Duesseldorf / Berlin (dpa) – Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) of North Rhine-Westphalia and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) of North Rhine-Westphalia will visit the flood plain in North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday.

The two chancellor candidates get a picture of the situation and the clean-up work in Stolberg near Aachen, as announced by the North Rhine-Westphalia State Chancellery. In addition, Laschet and Scholz want to get in touch with entrepreneurs who were particularly affected by the flood disaster. Then Scholz visits Schleiden in the Eifel, as explained by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the district of Euskirchen. Laschet had already been to Schleiden on Monday.

Hardship Fund can be expanded

In Stolberg, Scholz wants to talk to entrepreneurs about possible federal support. Scholz had said more than a week ago that a hardness fund dissolved in the Corona crisis could be expanded for companies affected by the flood disaster. After that, a trip through the areas affected by the flooding is on the program.

Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) underlined the political intention to “help people and companies quickly and decisively”. The emergency aid is an important first step, said Altmaier of the “Rheinische Post”.

“But they can only alleviate the first misery. We must now have the financial resources for reconstruction on the road quickly.” Many companies are facing the next existential crisis after Corona. A reconstruction fund is planned, which will be built in a similar pattern to aid after the devastating flood in 2013 .

Brinkhaus suggests a “civil reservation”

The Union group leader in the Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), has proposed a “civil reserve” for disaster relief. People who want to help after natural disasters can be better organized nationally through a central registration, Brinkhaus told the newspapers of the Ippen Group Hessen. “If we had a database of these people who don’t work for the aid organizations but still want to deal with them, we would have a civilian reserve and could fall back on many people with different skills in an emergency.”

In the field of natural risk insurance, the chairman of the Mannheim Center for European Economic Research (ZEW), Achim Wambach, called for a round table discussion with representatives from the insurance sector and consumer protection, among others. In a guest post for “Mannheimer Morgen,” Wambach and a ZEW employee suggested switching insurance contracts instead of mandatory insurance. “Instead of actively booking wildlife coverage as before, customers would then have to explicitly exclude the protection.”