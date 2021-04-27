Laschet adds Merz to his campaign team | Free press

Stuttgart (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet wants to include economic expert Friedrich Merz in his election campaign.

“For me, Friedrich Merz is firmly on the Union team for the federal elections,” said the CDU chairman on Tuesday evening during a video connection with the CDU in Baden-Württemberg, the German news agency heard from the participants. With his economic and financial competence, Merz could resolutely help to meet the enormous challenges for Germany after the corona pandemic.

Laschet continued: “The Union has already successfully guided Germany through many serious crises, with the right concepts and the brightest minds. To me, Friedrich Merz is one of them. We only win as a team. Just under 100 officers and mandate holders from the Southwest CDU of the state, federal government and the European Parliament attended the video switch. Thomas Strobl, head of state and federal vice president of the CDU, said according to the information, “Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz form a union. “

The CDU in Baden-Wuerttemberg is the second largest regional association and in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, the majority supported CSU boss Markus Söder. Former Union group leader, Merz, is also very popular in the Southwest CDU. Even in the race for the federal presidency of the CDU, the CDU had largely opposed Laschet and backed his competitor Merz. Laschet’s move to involve Merz is also likely due to the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6. The Sauerland is also highly regarded by CDU supporters in East Germany.

According to several participants, Laschet said he knew there were many candidates from North Rhine-Westphalia for senior positions in the federal government. There are Merz, the foreign expert Norbert Röttgen, union leader Ralph Brinkhaus and health minister Jens Spahn. All are, “Male, Catholic, North Rhine-Westphalia.” But the CDU needs more diversity. “Yet the Friedrich Merz is a different category.” The 65-year-old economic expert could inspire people.

The CDU chairman warned during the meeting not to run after the Greens because of the falling polls. “We have to be careful not to pretend to be anything like the Greens,” Laschet said, according to the information. You must be “pure CDU”. “Then we have a chance to win this general election,” said Laschet. He warned that the Greens around chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock would take any opportunity without forming a federal government without the Union. “Then it will be another republic.”

He is amazed that the CSU is now being portrayed as modern and he himself as someone from the 80s. Not so long ago, the CSU was anything but modern in matters like migration and the CO2 price. “Now you are suddenly at the forefront of the ecological movement.”