Laryngoscope Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

Global Laryngoscope Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Laryngoscope is a small device to look into your throat and larynx, or voice box. It is to figure out why you have a cough or sore throat, to find and remove something that’s stuck in there, or to take samples of your tissue to look at later. There are two types of laryngoscopes Direct and indirect, and consists of components such as base of blade, hook of blade, curved or straight blade, flange tip, green line.

Laryngoscope helps to detect ear pain voice problems, and throat pain. Technology advancement of manufacturing laryngoscopes which offers accuracy to healthcare professionals is driving factor for the growth of the market. Non-invasive procedures are also a driving factor for the growth of the market. For instance, according to a report published by Science Daily (2015) indicated that thousands of post-surgical complications can be prevented by American hospitals resulting in saving of USD 280 million and USD 340 million annually by the use of minimal invasive procedures in comparison to open surgery. However, the process has certain side effects such as Breathing problem and permanent cough which may act as a restraint for the growth of following market. Growing popularity of video laryngoscopes which is most effective technology for airway management is upcoming as an opportunity for the growth.

The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share attributed to rising population with ENT disorders and government initiatives to use video laryngoscopes in surgeries. Whereas , Europe is the second largest contributor to the global laryngoscope market.

Major market player included in this report are:

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.,

Flexicare Medical,

NOVAMED USA,

Penlon Limited, Ambu A/S,

Rudolf Riester GmbH,

Medtronic plc.,

Clarus Medical LLC,

BOMImed

Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Direct Laryngoscope

Indirect Laryngoscope

By Product

Fiber-optic laryngoscopes

Standard laryngoscopes

Video laryngoscopes

By End-user

Clinics

Hospitals

Medical examination center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

