Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Larry the Cable Man on Thursday needed to clarify a joke about far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after he obtained backlash on Twitter.

The comic, actual title Daniel Lawrence Whitney, tweeted 4 pictures of Greene heckling Joe Biden through the president’s State of the Union deal with this week and wrote:

“This pic jogs my memory of each comedians x girlfriend coming to their present and sitting within the again 6 days after the breakup.”

The standup was criticized by some commenters for what they apparently thought was an assault on Greene. In response to a few of the messages, he clarified he didn’t vote for Biden and it was “not a political joke.” He additionally praised Greene’s “moxy” however mentioned she “def wanted a number of speech courses.”

Later, he tweeted a fuller response:

“This wasn’t a political joke! Unbelievable. Loosen up a few of you sheesh,” he wrote. “It was a couple of comic getting heckled by his x on the membership. She had all of the gestures.”

“A few of you def don’t observe me otherwise you’d suppose twice in your dumb feedback,” he added.

Earlier than the 2016 election, the comic warned that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton “would be the finish of the nation.” However he additionally expressed concern about GOP rival Donald Trump, admitting he was postpone by “a few of the issues” he mentioned. He’s since frequentlyattacked vital media protection of the twice-impeached former president.

Associated…