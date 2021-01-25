Larry King, the man who married seven women but had only one love – CNN

“I always said if they called me from CNN and said it was an emergency – and received another 911 call from my wife – my first call would be CNN.” Larry King was so direct, concise, and aware of his own shortcomings. Perhaps this explains the eight marriages with seven different women in the course of a lifetime.

“In retrospect, I only loved three people. And I married the three. In other marriages there was no love, it was just something I had to do, ”claimed the radio and television personality, who died on January 23 at the age of 87.

A gentleman does not reveal names, but King is never suitable for such conditioning. That list of suspected passions doesn’t include Alena Akins, the woman he married twice. Akins, a former Playboy rabbit, met King at one of the many lively parties in the craziest mansion of the 1960s.

They married in 1961, when Larry was still a rising radio star and had just dropped the nickname Pointer to legally add King to his name – stolen from an ad he saw in a liquor store newspaper, King’s Wholesale Liquor.

The host agreed to adopt the model’s son, who was also the father of a previous marriage. They would get a divorce at the end of a year, 1963. King quickly found a new goal – “I love the hang-on phase,” he confessed to the New York Times – and got involved with Mary Sutphin. They married in the same year as Akins’ divorce, and the relationship was one of the longest: it only ended after four years.

The story of Akins and King was not over yet. They would reconcile – and remarry – that same year to have a son, Chaia, together. Unless the king’s fate dictates, love wouldn’t last long. Two years later, in 1972, a second divorce would occur.

Alene and King in the 60s

King recalled the relationship between the two in 2017, at the time of Akins’ death, to whom he had been married for about seven years, adding the two marriages. “I am very sad about the death of Alene Akins, who passed away peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy. She was a great woman, ”she wrote on social media.

King’s tumultuous love life began early and with controversy. He said yes for the first time in 1952, he was only 19 years old. On the other side of the altar was Freda Miller, a teenage friend. The marriage was eventually annulled at the request of the young woman’s parents.

The entry into the crazy 60s and the rise of King as a radio star in Miami put the then 28-year-old American in a true love spiral. In 1961 he married Annette Kaye. The wedding ended that same year to make way for the union with the bunny Akins before the New Year celebrations.

The brief revelation would have surprised him three decades later when he discovered that Kaye had become pregnant and gave birth to their first child, Larry King Jr. But was it really a surprise?

“He is with us now. That was extraordinary. I got the idea to have a son. He probably knew, but wasn’t sure. And then he realized that it was him – and that he is one of the most wonderful people I know … “Anderson Cooper confessed to” CNN “in 2009 after meeting his son for the first time at the age of 30 Years ago in a book.

After four years of single life, King was ready for a new passion (or passions), this time for real love, as he would later attest. “I only loved three, the current [a sua última mulher Shawn Southwick] and the previous two. That being said, I think it’s … well, I’ve never really lived with anyone. I don’t think I’ve ever stayed with anyone else, ”he said in 2009.

Her first love game was with math teacher and production assistant Sharon Lepore, which lasted six years and ended in 1983. The case with businesswoman Julie Alexander was more fleeting. The speed (and possible disaster) was revealed in the first encounter when King didn’t even give a chance for a second dinner. I asked him right there in the marriage. She accepted. Three months later they were husband and wife.

King and Julie Alexander

It went as smoothly as expected. He lived in Washington, she in Philadelphia. Less than a year later, they were officially separated. The papers would be signed in 1992.

Before the last great love there was still time for a rehearsal. A little romance with actress Deanna Lund implied that a new marriage was imminent. They got engaged after five weeks of dating, but the ceremony never took place.

At 64 the big and last wedding. Shawn Southwick was a singer, actress, and television presenter. The 26 year difference didn’t stop her from throwing the party that was held a few days before King was admitted to the hospital for heart surgery.

Ten years later, in 2007, they celebrated their 10th anniversary, an unprecedented milestone in King’s love life. They described the date with his usual humor: “She was the only woman who lived long enough to reach double-digit numbers.” He also had two children with Southwick. Chance in 1999 and Cannon in 2000.

King with Shawn Southwick and the kids

But after 13 years the problems were delayed, but they got through. Rumors of the couple’s infidelity surfaced in the press. Southwick has been accused of having an affair with his son’s baseball coach, King, of dating his wife’s younger sister. Both denied the accuracy of the allegations, even though they had even filled out the divorce papers, which were ultimately not made official.

It would happen nine years later, in 2019, and end a 22-year marriage. A sudden decision by King, which Southwick confessed not to expect. At the time of his death, the details of the divorce were still being discussed.

Of the seven marriages, King amassed a long list of heirs with five children from nine grandchildren. Unfortunately, before he died, he witnessed the death of two of them, both the fruit of his relationship with Akins. Andy, the son he adopted as a stepfather, died of a heart attack in 2020. Within a few weeks, at the age of 51, Chaia fell victim to lung cancer.

Although the love life wasn’t very Catholic – King was Jewish and adopted his atheism in 2015 – he wouldn’t end up grieving at the constant advances and setbacks, frustrated relationships and feelings hurt by each divorce. “I have no regrets at all. Some great children have grown out of these relationships. “