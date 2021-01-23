Larry King has died. The 87-year-old presenter couldn’t resist Covid-19

The news was broadcast by CNN this Saturday, January 23rd.

He was a legendary figure on American radio and television. At the age of 87, Larry King had been hospitalized with Covid-19 for about a month. He could not withstand the complications caused by the disease and died this Saturday, January 23rd.

The news was spread by CNN, the television station he worked for for decades.

[Em atualização]