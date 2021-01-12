Largest corona outbreak in China in months | Free press

The People’s Republic seemed to have defeated the virus. But suddenly the number of infections increased. Now the authorities are taking action again.

Beijing (AP) – After the largest coronavirus outbreak in China in months, authorities have extended curfews for millions of people at the gates of Beijing.

After the 18 million residents of the metropolitan cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, the five million residents of the Langfang administrative district south of the Chinese capital are not allowed to go out for seven days, the city government announced on Monday.

After China had largely controlled the virus since the summer, according to official information, and life has long since returned to normal, authorities are extremely alarmed. About 500 infections have been detected so far in Hebei Province, which surrounds Beijing. The health committee reported 40 new cases. The day before, there were 82 infections in Hebei and 103 nationwide – the highest daily number in China since July.

Even though the numbers are small compared to other countries, the authorities immediately respond with strict measures that have been proven to be effective: curfews, mass tests, disruption of transport links, quarantine and contact tracking. There are strict access restrictions everywhere. Due to the outbreak, the annual session of Hebei Provincial Parliament was also postponed on January 25.

The exact cause of the new infections is still unknown. According to state media, the first cases were discovered in villages whose residents worked at the international airport in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang. The infections mainly spread in rural areas – including at weddings and funerals.

More than a year ago, the first infections with the new Sars-CoV-2 virus were discovered in the metropolis of Wuhan in central China, which has now become a global pandemic and infects tens of millions of people. According to official statistics, more than 1.9 million people have died worldwide.

