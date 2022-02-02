Large selection of Funko Pop figures to collect

Today we offer you a wide range of collectible Funko Pop figures with the image of the Star Wars license. There you will find the many characters of the saga.

Star Wars, which side of the force are you on?

After the latest feature films and The Mandalorian series on Disney+, the Star Wars license has regained popularity. If you’re fans of the saga and love little Funko Pop figures, you’ll love this selection. The pops are available in our Hitek store at a price of 12.49 euros.

FUNKO POP C-3PO FIGURE (RED EYES) – STAR WARS N°360

C-3PO’s Pop is just great in its small booth. We find the robot with its red eyes.

FIGURE FUNKO POP XXL KYLO REN 25CM – STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER N°344

If you side with the Dark Force, you won’t be able to resist this Kylo Ren XXL pop.

FIGURE FUNKO POP KOR CANNON (CHROME VERSION) – STAR WARS N°334

This chrome version of the Kor Cannon Pop is simply stunning. Hard not to crack.

FUNKO POP KOR CLUB FIGURE (CHROME VERSION) – STAR WARS N°332

Here’s another figure to collect, that of Kor Club, still in chrome version.

FIGURE FUNKO POP KOR BLASTER (CHROME VERSION) – STAR WARS N°331

To get the other two Pop! by Kor, here’s Blaster’s, always with that chrome effect.

FUNKO POP FIGURE LIEUTENANT CONNIX – STAR WARS N°319

Lieutenant Connix, an emblematic figure of the resistance, also had the right to his figure.

PINK FUNKO POP FIGURE – STAR WARS N°316

Rose is also part of the resistance and she’s not ready to give up with her gun drawn.

FIGURE FUNKO POP LANDO CALRISSIAN – STAR WARS N°313

Lando Calrissian, a friend of Han Solo’s, has joined the Rebel Alliance and wants to join the rest in fighting his sworn enemies.

FIGURE FUNKO POP D-0 – STAR WARS N°312

Little droid D-0 befriended BB-8 and he’s too cute.

FIGURE FUNKO POP POE DAMERON – STAR WARS N°310

Poe Dameron is a fighter pilot, one of the best, and he served for the New Republic and then the Resistance. This pop represents it perfectly.

FUNKO POP FINN FIGURE – STAR WARS N°309

Finn is a former Stromtrooper, but he left his army with the help of Poe Dameron.

FUNKO POP KYLO REN FIGURE (SOUND AND LIGHT) – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER N°308

This time, that pop sound also lights up. It highlights Kylo Ren with his horrible mask.

FIGURE FUNKO POP REY – STAR WARS N°307

Rey is a true warrior and very Force sensitive. This pop shows her wielding a blue lightsaber.

FIGURE FUNKO POP L3-37 – STAR WARS N°245

L3-37 is a droid, you should know that he worked for Lando Calrissian during the reign of the Galactic Empire. This figure is full of details.

FIGURE FUNKO POP FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER – STAR WARS N°75

This Stormtrooper is part of the First Order and with his shield and baton he will not back down from anyone.

FUNKO POP REY FIGURE – STAR WARS N°58

This Funko Pop pays homage to Rey with her spear in a warrior stance.