Large selection of fan articles and pop figures to collect

Most reluctantly, Disney was able to convince with the feature film The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau. As a reminder, this movie uses the 3D animation technique and some changes have been made compared to the 1994 cartoon. Today we have selected many derivative products for you but also collectible Funko Pop figures.

The Lion King: A Disney Essential

The Lion King of 2019 is one of the biggest box office hits in the world and one of the biggest hits in France in the year of its release with 10,017,995 admissions and $1,657,870,986 in total box office worldwide.

Whether you’re a fan of the 1994 cartoon or the 2019 The Lion King, you’ll love this selection of products, all available in our Hitek store. They are officially licensed.

FUNKO POP SIMBA (LIVE ACTION) FIGURE – THE LION KING #547

This pop represents Simba in Jon Favreau’s film which was released in 2019.

FUNKO POP PUMBAA (LIVE ACTION) FIGURE – THE LION KING #550

This figure shows Pumbaa in 3D animation.

PUMBAA MINIFIGURE 8CM – THE LION KING

This character represents Pumbaa as he was in the 1994 cartoon.

1000 PIECE PUZZLE THE LION KING (1994) – DISNEY

Recreate the scene where Simba is first introduced to the other animals with this 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle.

PUZZLE 1000 PIECE THE LION KING (VILAINOUS) – DISNEY

This puzzle is a beautiful painting featuring the villains from 1994’s The Lion King.

SIMBA CROSSBODY BAG – THE LION KING

This shoulder bag features the image of the Lion King with Simba embroidered.

SIMBA WALLET – THE LION KING

To complete your style, here’s a great Disney The Lion King wallet featuring Simba.

SET OF 5 BADGES THE LION KING

These The Lion King badges are a beautiful tribute to the 90’s Disney cartoon.

GO WILD CUSHION – THE LION KING

Perfect on your bed or sofa, we find the main characters of The Lion King on this cushion.