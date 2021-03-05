Large Scale LNG Terminals Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Large Scale LNG Terminals market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Large Scale LNG Terminals market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Large Scale LNG Terminals investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Large Scale LNG Terminals Market

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Shell, Santos Limited (OTCMKTS: SSLZY), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR), Linde, PETRONAS, Cameron LNG, Gazprom, BP, among others.

Market Overview:

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals are specially designed port terminals that are intended to load-store and unload natural gas to various LNG Carrier ships. In other terms, the terminals are used extensively while importing and exporting LNG to multiple destinations around the world. Large-scale LNG terminals include terminals that have a capacity of more than 2 metric million metric tons per year (MMTPA). It is expected that with the increasing global LNG trading at around 5.8% CAGR from 2009-2018, the large-scale LNG terminals market is expected to grow at the same pace during the forecast period. Adding to this, more than 300 metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG was traded in 2018, with a higher number of importing countries than the exporting countries.

As of 2018, the regasification terminal dominated the large-scale LNG terminals market, owing to its higher capacity compared to liquefaction terminals. As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), non-OECD Asian countries like China, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to consume 120 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natural gas by 2050, outpacing regional natural gas production by 50 bcf/d. The supply imbalance in the region would result in increased dependency on the other regions, which is expected to create an opportunity for the LNG terminal companies.

Market Insights:

Regasification LNG Terminals to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, large-scale regasification terminals accounted for a higher market share than the liquefaction terminals. As of 2018, large-scale regasification terminals cover nearly 65% of the total global LNG terminals capacity, with maximum terminal capacity in Asia-Pacific. Regasification terminals are majorly built by the LNG importing countries. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of LNG during 2018, with the highest capacity of LNG regasification terminals.

– In 2018, Japan, South Korea, China, and India dominated the region with a large capacity of LNG regasification terminals. With the addition of upcoming LNG regasification terminals in China and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the dominant market in the large-scale LNG terminals market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region continued to dominate the large-scale LNG terminals market, with nearly 150 MTPA liquefaction terminal capacity and more than 450 MTPA capacity of regasification terminals. Japan and Australia are the leading countries within the region, with 24% of the global regasification capacity, and 19% of the global liquefaction capacity, respectively.

– The addition of Wheatstone LNG and Gorgon LNG in Australia are the prominent large-scale LNG terminals that were added up to the liquefaction infrastructure during 2018. Moreover, the region has added five new LNG regasification terminals, including three in China, one in Japan, and one in Bangladesh.

– The region has almost 40 MTPA proposed liquefaction plants in Asia-Pacific, with Australia as the top LNG player that dominates the region. With high liquefaction capacity, the region has four proposed terminals that are estimated to be large-scale during the forecast period.

The Large Scale LNG Terminals market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Large Scale LNG Terminals Market based on Types are:

Liquefaction, Onshore, Offshore, Regasification

Based on Application, the Global Large Scale LNG Terminals Market is Segmented into:

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Regions are covered By Large Scale LNG Terminals Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

