Large Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headphones get a huge discount

It’s not just Apple AirPods, and even if they’re on sale right now, there are the very good Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for sale too, and we’re bringing them to you today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: A Real Alternative

Samsung wants to dethrone the AirPods, and it’s up to whoever innovates the most. Even though Apple pulled faster than its competitor, Samsung caught up well and even managed to overtake the champions.

The Galaxy Buds Live has a bean design that fits perfectly in your ear. Be careful, these are not in-ear headphones so you don’t have to slide them into your channel and it’s still nicer.

These wireless headphones also feature Active Noise Reduction (ANC) technology that allows you to cut yourself off from the world and focus on your playlist or videos. To activate it, you just have to long press it. You can also activate your voice assistant or Samsung Bixby which is built right in.

In order to record your voice, they are equipped with 3 microphones and a voice sensor so that those you are speaking to can easily understand you in any situation.

Finally, the announced autonomy is 6 hours on a single charge and up to 21 hours thanks to the wireless charging box.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is offered at a price of 109 euros at a price of 199 euros.

Why are you being seduced?

Better than AirPods 2 noise reduction technology Very good battery life

