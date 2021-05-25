Large majority in favor of returning to face-to-face education | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Nearly two-thirds of German citizens comply with testing and hygiene concepts for an immediate return of the schools to face-to-face teaching.

According to a survey by opinion research firm Civey on behalf of the FDP group, 65.2 percent is in any case or rather in favor. The survey is available for the German news agency in Berlin. 24.7 percent are absolutely or rather against it. One in ten is a draw. The majority for the immediate return to face-to-face education ranges from 78.3 percent in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to 55 percent in Bremen.

The deputy leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Katja Suding, told the dpa that any delay in returning to face-to-face education was in violation of the pledge to be the first to reopen schools when the number of cases fell. “Air filters, rapid tests and vaccinations for teachers enable safe classroom teaching,” said Suding. “There is no longer any reason to deny children the right to education for even one day.”

The issue is controversially discussed in the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, all 2.5 million students will be back in face-to-face classes from May 31 – with a stable seven-day incidence of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The state parents’ conference criticized that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommendation to only open when the incidence was less than 50 days would be ignored.

In Lower Saxony, schools and kindergartens will switch to face-to-face and regular use from 31 May, when the seven-day incidence in the respective districts and major cities is stable below 50. Theresa Schopper, Minister of Education of Baden-Württemberg, said in an interview that she hoped for “a little bit of normalcy” in the schools after the Whitsun holidays. The state government of Brandenburg wanted to discuss the resumption of full personal education in primary schools today.

According to the latest daily report from the RKI, the seven-day value of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants has decreased in all age groups in recent weeks. Covid-19 outbreaks mainly affect private households, but also the professional environment, day care centers and schools. More than 112,000 cases have been reported from daycare centers, after-school centers and schools. Workers such as teachers were affected 46,000 times.

Politicians are now increasingly thinking about future school operations, for which the federal states are responsible. Over the weekend, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek demanded a timetable for vaccinations for children and adolescents from the age of twelve from all countries, if possible by the start of the next school year, so that “after the summer holidays, schools can start relatively. normal weather, ”as the CDU politician told the Funke media group newspapers. According to the will of the minister, the vaccination summit of federal and state governments should address the issue on Thursday.

But by the time school starts, hardly anyone can do this. Because the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) wants to decide this month on the approval of Biontech / Pfizer’s corona vaccine for older children, if possible. However, the Standing Vaccination Commission reserves the right to check before making a recommendation. And the summer vacation for the first countries ends at the end of July. If the older children are to be vaccinated by then, the second vaccination should have reached its full effect and the vaccination interval is six weeks, as is the case in adults, then the first children should have their first injection early / mid-June.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had previously mentioned a later date as the possible start of corona vaccinations for school children. “The stated goal is for the federal states to introduce a vaccination offer for underage school children by the end of August,” said the CDU politician of “Bild am Sonntag”. For this purpose, vaccination doses should be reserved by Biontech / Pfizer.

According to an interview with its CEO, the American pharmaceutical manufacturer Moderna also wants to apply for a European vaccine authorization for children and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old early next month.

The Association of Cities and Municipalities and the education trade union VBE have already insisted on improving corona protection in schools for the coming school year. “It is downright negligent not to continue to use all the technical possibilities to create the safest possible school environment,” said VBE chairman Udo Beckmann.