large format display (LFD) market Rising Demand, Drivers, Strategies, Development Factors And Revenue Assessments

large format display (LFD) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Surging applications for flexible displays and significant innovations in OLED & Direct View Fine Pixel LED displays across the globe will propel the overall large format display (LFD) market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global large format display (LFD) market are

SAMSUNG.,

LG Display Co. Ltd.,

NEC Corporation,

Sharp Corporation,

Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.,

Barco,

Sony Corporation, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Sony Corporation acquired Mido holdings, a leading Swiss network virtualization developer. This acquisition will enable the company to utilize Mido’s virtualization technologies with their own image sensor technology to configure a virtual environment which combines multiple edge devices equipped with the image sensors. This will further allow the company to offer edge-computing products which will be able to be connected with the cloud systems

In July 2018, LG Display Co. Ltd. announced its production joint venture of OLED in Guangzhou city in China which will be established with USD 2.2 billion won in capital. LG Display Co. Ltd. will control a share of around 70 per cent and the remaining 30 percent share will be owned by Guangzhou Economic & Technological Development District. The respective joint venture enabled the company to diversify and strengthen its geographical presence and business foothold across China

If you are involved in the Large Format Display (LFD) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Offering (Displays, Controllers, Mounts, Others), Display Type (Video Wall, Standalone), Display Brightness (Less than 500 Nits, 501-1000 Nits, 1001-2000 Nits, 2001-3000 Nits, More than 3000 Nits), Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View LED, OLED, E-Paper), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), End-user (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Industrial)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing innovations in the field of Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led displays is driving the market growth

Rising availability of the highly bright HD LFDs offering better flexibility, stability, environment resistance and sustainability is enhancing the market growth

Surging applications of flexible displays will promulgate the market growth

Rapid innovations and developments for the OLED will drive the market growth

