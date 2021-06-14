Large Format Display (LFD) Market Insights by Size, Status And Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Large Format Display (LFD) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Large Format Display (LFD) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Large Format Display (LFD) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global large format display (LFD) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Surging applications for flexible displays and significant innovations in OLED & Direct View Fine Pixel LED displays across the globe will propel the overall large format display (LFD) market growth.

Large format displays (LFDs) are the flat screens which have a very sleek and minimal design. This in return allows several businesses to display various presentations and messages to their visitors and customers. These are majorly used for both outdoor and indoor purposes. Growing availability of several types of displays equipped with essential advanced features coupled with rising demand for power efficient displays will enhance the overall market expansion over the forecast time frame.

Market Drivers:

Growing innovations in the field of Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led displays is driving the market growth

Rising availability of the highly bright HD LFDs offering better flexibility, stability, environment resistance and sustainability is enhancing the market growth

Surging applications of flexible displays will promulgate the market growth

Rapid innovations and developments for the OLED will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing applications of digital signage is hampering the market growth

Increasing demand for alternatives such as power efficient and more brighter LFDs is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market

Display Type

Video Wall

Standalone

Technology

LED-Backlit LCD

Direct-View LED

OLED

E-Paper

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-user

Commercial

Infrastructural

Institutional

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Sony Corporation acquired Mido holdings, a leading Swiss network virtualization developer. This acquisition will enable the company to utilize Mido’s virtualization technologies with their own image sensor technology to configure a virtual environment which combines multiple edge devices equipped with the image sensors. This will further allow the company to offer edge-computing products which will be able to be connected with the cloud systems

In July 2018, LG Display Co. Ltd. announced its production joint venture of OLED in Guangzhou city in China which will be established with USD 2.2 billion won in capital. LG Display Co. Ltd. will control a share of around 70 per cent and the remaining 30 percent share will be owned by Guangzhou Economic & Technological Development District. The respective joint venture enabled the company to diversify and strengthen its geographical presence and business foothold across China

Competitive Analysis

Global large format display (LFD) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global large format display (LFD) market are SAMSUNG., LG Display Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Barco, Sony Corporation, TPV Technology Limited., E Ink Holdings Inc., AU Optronics Corp., DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD., Eyevis, VTRON TECHNOLOGIES LTD, AOTO, Unilumin, View Sonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems Inc. and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Large Format Display (LFD) report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Large Format Display (LFD) market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Large Format Display (LFD) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Large Format Display (LFD) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Large Format Display (LFD) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Large Format Display (LFD) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

