Large Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2021, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities 2026

The large caliber ammunition market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Governments across the world are making investments in weapons such as field artillery, mortars, naval guns, etc. to strengthen the land and maritime border security, civilian protection, and lethality of armed forces. These weapons also act as a cost-effective option over costly missiles and rockets used for ground attack operations. Owing to the aforementioned reason, the demand for large caliber ammunition is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market are

General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman), Rheinmetall AG, and Nammo AS

The market for large caliber ammunition is fragmented with several players. Some of the prominent players in the market are General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman), Rheinmetall AG, and Nammo AS among others. The market is driven by innovations in design, materials, lethality, etc. The increasing need for arms and ammunition is allowing the countries to strengthen their local and government-owned ammunition companies. Countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, and India, are supporting local manufacturing companies to facilitate the need for their respective armed forces, thereby, helping the local companies to have a significant share in the market studied.

Market Research Analysis:

Rise in Defense Spending is Supporting the Growth of the Large Caliber Ammunition Market

Territorial disputes that increased in the Middle-East after the reduction in forces from Western countries has resulted in armed conflicts between national armies of various countries. Countries in the Middle-East have increased the procurement of artillery systems and mortars over the past decade which has simultaneously generated demand for large caliber ammunition. Many countries across the globe such as the United States, India, and China have increased there defense spending significantly since 2010. India increased its military spending from USD 66.25 billion in 2018 to USD 71.13 billion in 2019. A large part of this defense spending goes to the procurement and development of weapons and ammunition. Many countries are spending a significant amount of money on artillery shells, mortar ammunition etc. For instance, in 2019, Pakistan entered into a deal with Italy for the procurement of 100,000 artillery shells. In 2019, the United States Navy also inked a USD 22.7 million deal with BAE Systems for Bofors 57MK3 Gun System for its Littoral Combat Ships. Technological advancement such as precision-guided technology, etc. is another factor that is driving the market growth. In an effort to further strengthen its border defense, India confirmed the order of buying precision guided Excalibur 155 mm artillery rounds from the United States in 2019.

