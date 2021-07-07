Laptop Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

A laptop is a portable personal computer, which has a smaller size than the traditional computer and is convenient for transport. The basic operating system of laptops is usually similar to the desktop PC but as the innovation and technology has advanced, the specifications and the features of laptop have also forged ahead. The first laptop-sized computer known as Epson HX-20 was invented by Yukio Yokozawa in July 1980 and was launched by Seiko Epson in 1982. The laptop has a clamshell structure and thin LED or LCD screen attached to the keyboard, generally weighing between 2-10 lbs. laptops are also referred to as a notebook and have a basic design consisting of display, central processing unit, graphic processing unit, memory, internal storage, input, and output ports, removable media derive, battery, cooling system, and others.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Operating System, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Apple Inc., Dell, Hewlett Packard, AsusTeK Computer Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo, MSI Global, Microsoft, Toshiba, Samsung, Google.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused a slump in the sales and revenue of the laptop market as the key manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Tesla, and Google had to temporarily shut down their manufacturing units and shortage of manpower was also caused due to social distancing norms. The launch dates of new laptop models were also postponed.

The restrictions on export and import caused huge losses to the laptop market as raw material procurement from other countries such as China was affected.

In India, the demand for laptops surged by 40-45% due to the work from home scenario and the post COVID-19 conditions are inclined towards the profitability of the laptop market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The use of laptops has increased among the millennial and Z generation and therefore the requirement for advanced technology has increased. The laptop has become a necessity for educational purposes, business use, gaming, and other numerous purposes. The increase in awareness of technology among the young generation, easy accessibility to the interest, improved functionality and specification, multifunctional laptop, the lightweight of the device, improved design, and processor, extended battery life, compatible models, improved performance of the system, new updates availability, increase in RAM and graphics memory, wireless networking, touch screen feature, variability in screen size and variants in the operating system are the key driving factors for the growth of laptop market.

However, the increased competition in the market, high price of the laptops, product life cycle, advanced changing trends in the laptop, and variability in the price of spare parts hinder the growth of the global laptop market. Whereas, investment in improved technology, advanced processors, the safety of devices, and developing variants of laptops in different price ranges present new pathways for the laptop market growth.

The global laptop market trends are as follows:

New generation laptop

Innovation and technological developments have lead to a drastic change in the design and functionality of the laptop. The advanced engineering and information technology have created high tech computers that not only serve the basic function of connectivity but also have advanced features such as 3D display, extended battery life, and vast storage. The key manufacturing companies are developing the new generation laptops by constantly investing in the high technology for the tech-savvy consumers, and leading the growth of the laptop market. The advanced features such as variants of display size from 11.6 to 17.3 inches, HD pixel resolution, reduced weight, extended battery life, keyboard quality, variety in the processor, improved USB-C connectivity and others have created the high requirement of laptops according to its purpose. The availability of the variants in the operating system such as Microsoft’s Windows, Apple’s OS X, and Linux distributions have created a vast surge in the laptop market.

The key brands have launched variants of laptops such as ultraportable, ultrabook, netbook, Chromebook, convertible (2-in-1), tablet as a laptop, gaming laptops, and others. For Instance, In 2019 Apple launched MacBook Pro, consisting of 9th generation Intel core i7-i9 processor along with a 16-inch retina display with true tone and in 2020, Apple MacBook Air is launched with 10th generation Intel core i3-i7 processor with storage space of 256 GB and 2 TB. Similarly, Hewlett Packard, one of the leading brands in the laptop market launched a laptop model named HP Spectre 360, with a 10th generation Intel core processor with 2-in-1 design, and improved aesthetics and quality.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Operating System Microsoft Windows

Apple OS X

Linux distributions

Others Application Commercial

Residential Distribution Channel Retail Stores

Online Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global laptop industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global laptop market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global laptop market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global laptop market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Laptop Market Research Report: