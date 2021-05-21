Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is projected to be worth USD 28.30 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices industry.

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Key Highlights From The Report

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Device Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastrointestinal Surgery Cardiac Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Urologic Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

