Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries worldwide and the rising preference for laparoscopy procedures are expected to promote the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market during 2020- 2030. The word, “morecellation” in simple terms means the cutting down of tissues present in a living organism into smaller pieces. Morcellators are minimally invasive devices used for hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures. Favorable health reimbursement policies offered by the government of various nations are also expected to aid in expansion of the market in the coming years.

The global laparoscopic power morcellators market is classified on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography. Based on classification by product, the market is divided into power morcellators and manual morcellators. Among these, the power morcellators segment is again bifurcated into hysteroscopic and laparoscopic morcellators. In terms of application, the market is classified into uterine myomectomy, hysterectomy, laparoscopy, and others. As per segmentation by end user, the global market is categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals & ambulatory centers, and others.

The report on the global laparoscopic power morcellators market is based on a comprehensive overview of the market and offers insights current trends and upcoming opportunities. Such insights will help the market players accordingly prepare strategies to gain a competitive edge in the overall competition. Apart from this, the report also discusses the table of segmentation and highlights the leading segment with factors attributing to its growth. The impact of the novel COVID19 pandemic is also discussed thoroughly in the report.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Company Insights

Key players of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are indulging in intense research and development activities for gaining approvals from the Food and Drugs Department. They are also indulging in joint ventures, collaborative agreements, and partnerships to attract highest revenues for the market in the coming years.

Some of the notable players of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market include:

OWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Lumines

KARL STORZ SE

Cook

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

Others

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Trends and Opportunities

The advancement in technology and increasing use of latest devices for laparoscopy treatment is a key trend followed by majority of players. Other factors aiding in expansion of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market include the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids among females, increasing popularity and success rate of minimally invasive surgery, and rising number of cases requiring hysterectomy.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Notable Developments

Major players of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are keen on launching new devices for the benefit of the patient population. For instance, In the United States, an FDA clearance was declared for 510(k) laparoscopic PK morcellators by Olympus Corporation in November 2016. On another instance, Truclear, a range of power morcellators in the gynecology section was acquired by Medtronic from Smith and Nephew Plc. in May 2016. Such initiatives are likely to bode well for the overall growth of the market in the coming years.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America on account of the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of hospital visits. In addition to this, the vast availability of advanced medical equipment and services and the presence of a well-aware patient population will also augment the growth of this regional market in the forthcoming years. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness notable growth in the coming years on account of the increasing number of hysterectomy and myomectomy surgeries in the developing nations such as India, China, and others. This is further attributed to the rising

patient pool for health disorders such as abnormal bleeding, endometritis, uterine fibroids, and others. Additionally, the increasing expenditure on medical facilities and the growing awareness about women’s health issues and their diagnostic approaches in emerging economies are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for Asia Pacific in the coming years.

