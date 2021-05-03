Laparoscopic Devices Pipeline Insight Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Laparoscopic Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Laparoscopic Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

The key factors driving the growth of the pipeline are increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), an increasing number of gynecology and urology operations with new advances in surgical techniques. In recent years, the increased incidence of urological disorders has become the leading cause that needs laparoscopic instruments.

The laparoscopy technique uses numerous devices to view the abdominal organs, such as a laparoscope. It is a long thin tube with a high-intensity light on the front side and a high-resolution camera. Laparoscopic surgery uses long pencil tools that can reach the abdominal wall by small cuts and are obtained from durable materials made of high-quality stainless steel. During laparoscopic procedures, different instruments such as needle driver for suturing, trocar, bowel grasper and surgical mesh are used. Compared to conventional surgery, laparoscopy devices have many benefits because it causes minimal injury or cutting, and patients is discharged of the hospital faster. In addition to this since the size of the incision made is smaller than the wide incision made for open surgery, the chance of bleeding during laparoscopic surgery is less.

In order to reduce postoperative pain and recovery times, laparoscopic devices are considerably introduced and have become the most common way for many abdominal surgeries. Laparoscopy instruments continue to play an important role in both conventional open surgery and traditional laparoscopic procedures as the ideal alternative. In addition, the growing prevalence of anatomical health disorders is also complementing the demand for equipment for laparoscopy.

In certain cases, however the possibility of significant complications for open and laparoscopic approaches may be similar and may prove to be a constraining factor for the growth of this industry.

This segment of the Laparoscopic Devices report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Laparoscopic Devices can divided based on Types Insufflation devices, Laparoscope, Robotics-Assisted laparoscopic devices, Trocar/Access devices and Others- are covered in this report.

Laparoscopic Devices are divided based on application General surgery, Gynecological surgery, Spinal surgery, Bariatric surgery and others.

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Laparoscopic Devices.

Trocar Placement Assist Device (TPAD): TauTona Group

The device is used for placing a primary trocar, during laparoscopic surgery. The study is estimated to be complete by July 2021.

Su2ura Approximation Device: Anchora Medical

The Su2ura Approximation Device is indicated for tissue approximation in endoscopic and open surgery for the placement of interrupted or running stitches in soft tissue such as hernia repair. This Device is a manual tissue approximation device comprised of an ergonomic Handle and Anchors threaded with suture. The study is estimated to be complete by December 2021.

In October 2021, Genesis Innovation Group’s cultivate(MD) Capital Fund II LP, a fund focused on investments into early stage healthcare companies with innovative technologies, announces that one of their portfolio companies, Virtual Incision Corporation (VIC), a medical device company pioneering a first-of-its-kind miniaturized surgical platform, has received an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company’s MIRA (“miniaturized in vivo robotic assistant”) Platform. The MIRA Surgical Platform features a small, self-contained surgical device that is inserted through a single midline umbilical incision in the patient’s abdomen. Virtual Incision’s technology is designed to enable complex multi-quadrant abdominal surgeries utilizing existing minimally invasive tools and techniques familiar to surgeons, and does not require a dedicated operating room or specialized infrastructure. Because of its small size, the device is expected to offer a cost effective and accessible option for laparoscopic surgery.

Medicare pays for Laparoscopic Devices but any new innovations have to fit within the operating margins imposed by third-party payers on hospitals.

Stryker

Ethicon

Applied Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Mediflex Surgical Products

Microline Surgical

GRENA LTD

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

P ters Surgical

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Hospiinz

Surgical Innovations

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew

COOK GROUP

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medline Industries, Inc.

