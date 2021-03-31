Language Services Market (Translation, Interpretation & Speech Recognition) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

The global language services market is forecasted to reach US$76.99 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating economic activities, increasing online video content demand, improving consumer confidence index, growing pharmaceutical sales and rapid globalization are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by growth in stringent regulations and intense competition. Few notable trends include increasing content localization, technological advancements and increased consolidation of market players. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an favorable impact on the market as the virtual language service providers have been increased rapidly.

Language services can be classified into text-to-text (language translation), speech-to-speech (interpreting spoken speech to another) and speech-to-text (conversion of words to text).

The fastest growing regional market is Europe owing to rise in use of voice recognition in multifactor authentication systems in BFSI, government & defence verticals, growth in freelance translators and rapid medical tourism.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global language service market, segmented into translation, interpretation and speech recognition services.

The major regional markets (Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (TransPerfect, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LanguageLine Solutions, RWS Group, Appen Limited and Keywords Studios Plc) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Language Service Providers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Major Points from Table of Contents of Global Language Services Market (Translation, Interpretation & Speech Recognition):

Market Overview

Impact of COVID-19

Global Language Services Market Analysis

Regional Language Services Market Analysis

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

List of Figures from Language Services Market 2020-2024:

Classification of Language Services

Global Language Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Language Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Language Services Market Value by Services (2019)

Global Language Translation Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Language Translation Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Language Interpretation Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Language Interpretation Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Language Speech Recognition Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Global Language Speech Recognition Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global Language Services Market Value by Region (2019)

Europe Language Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Europe Language Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

North America Language Services Market Value (2015-2019)

North America Language Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Asia-Pacific Language Services Market Value (2015-2019)

Asia-Pacific Language Services Market Value Forecast (2020-2024)

Global GDP per Capita (2015-2019)

Global Video-on Demand Industry (2019-2024)

Consumer Confidence Index in US and Europe (2015-2019)

Global Pharmaceutical Industry (2015-2019)

Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

RWS Revenues and Profit (2015-2019)

RWS Revenues by Segments (2019)

Appen Revenues and Net Profit (2015-2019)

Appen Revenues by Segments (2019)

Appen Revenues by Region (2019)

Keywords Studios Revenues and Profit (2015-2019)

Keywords Studios Revenues by Services (2019)

Key Players – Revenues Comparison (2019)

