Language Services Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Key Drivers and Business Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Language Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global language services market reached a value of US$ 57.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Language services refer to language assistance solutions that assist in improving the communication skills of users while offering them an interactive learning platform. These solutions include translation, comprehension, interpretation, and localization services that facilitate effective communication with improved accuracy while aiming for a larger geographical outreach. Consequently, they find extensive applications across the medical, legal, information technology (IT) and education sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global language services market is primarily driven by the rising demand for translation and interpretation services for multilingual and cross-cultural communication across various industry verticals. This is supported by rapid globalization and the continual advancements in the IT and telecommunication sector. The market is further driven by the growing preference for translation and interpretation outsourcing, especially for medical tourism and international business tourism. Apart from this, the widespread preference for foreign language training courses among students that offer immense career opportunities is also acting as a major growth inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising integration of artificial intelligence with language services and the increasing popularity of visual translations and content localization.

Language Services Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the language services market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

RWS Holdings plc

SDI Media

Mission Essential Personnel

TransPerfect Translations

SDL plc

Global Linguist Solutions, LLC

Hogarth Worldwide

Keywords Studios Plc

LanguageLine Solutions (Teleperformance)

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global language services market on the basis of service, component, application and region.

Breakup by Service:

Translation Services

Interpretation Services

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Breakup by Application:

IT and Telecommunications

Commercial

Government

Automotive

Healthcare

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

