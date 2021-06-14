Lane Keep Assist System Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles And Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Lane Keep Assist System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Lane Keep Assist System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Lane Keep Assist System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global lane keep assist system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant adoption of ADAS and a rise of autonomous vehicles prevalent in the market.

Lane keep assist system is a technological application of the combination of cameras, sensors, and autonomous assistance applied in vehicles so that the vehicles move in a particular lane. These systems either inform the driver of the vehicle when the vehicle is drifting from a particular lane, and it is unsafe to do so or there is a risk of collision. These systems can also be used to automatically drift the steering wheel so that the vehicle comes back into the lane.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of initiatives and support policies provided by governments to reduce the number of road accidents globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety of individuals along with the vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Prevalence of the preference of consumers to purchase vehicles equipped with advanced systems and technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Restrictions of the sensors and cameras in detecting land markings that are clearly visible; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inability of these systems to operate in certain environmental conditions is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Lane Keep Assist System Market

By Function Type

Lane Keeping System

Lane Departure Warning

By Component

Vision Sensor/Camera

Electronic-Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

Commercial Vehicles (CV) Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M & HCV)



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bendix announced the upgradation of their “BlindSpotter Side Object Detection System” providing enhanced levels of safety in vehicles providing combined components and ADAS solutions from a single supplier. This system can also be integrated with Bendix’s flagship advanced driver assistance system, “Bendix Wingman Fusion”. Integrated with the vehicle’s CAN provides wider coverage area even on highways ensuring reliability on these systems.

In September 2017, WABCO announced the launch of “OnLaneASSIST” Advanced Driver Assistance System at NACV for heavy, and medium sized commercial vehicles. This technology is one of the first functionality in WABCO’s ADAS system. The application of this technology provides better lane keeping assist systems protecting against collisions and enhancing vehicle safety.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lane Keep Assist System Market

Global lane keep assist system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lane keep assist system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Lane Keep Assist System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lane keep assist system market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Gentex Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Ficosa Internacional SA; Aptiv; Continental AG; Mobileye; Hitachi, Ltd.; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; PRECO Electronics; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; WABCO; Autoliv Inc.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Magna International Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Visteon Corporation; Knorr-Bremse AG; Iteris, Inc. and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Lane Keep Assist System report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Lane Keep Assist System market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Lane Keep Assist System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Lane Keep Assist System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Lane Keep Assist System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Lane Keep Assist System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

