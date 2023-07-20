Landslide Kills at Least 10 in Western India

A landslide triggered by torrential rains within the western Indian state of Maharashtra killed at the least 10 individuals late Wednesday evening, with greater than 100 feared trapped underneath particles, as rescue employees battled tough terrain and heavy downpours trying to find survivors.

On Thursday, rescuers struggled as they pulled corpses from houses on the web site of the landslide, in Irshalwadi village, which is about 37 miles from Mumbai.

To this point, about 80 individuals have been rescued, however many extra have been feared trapped. The village is dwelling to at the least 225 individuals, and the authorities stated they have been airlifting excavators to help rescuers who trekked 1.5 miles from the closest freeway to succeed in the village. In some areas, the particles is 10 to 30 ft deep.

“We’re prioritizing individuals nonetheless trapped beneath the rubble,” stated Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra State, who arrived on the web site on Thursday.