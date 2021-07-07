Landscaping Services Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has put a halt on the landscaping services business.

The shutdown of commercial businesses and stay at home orders have made both commercial and residential customers decide to suspend their landscaping services.

A devastating effect can be seen for landscaping services as well as employees as the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to a complete shutdown of the industry.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The demand for landscaping services is discretionary and hence is highly dependent upon per capita disposable income. A healthy portion of the landscaping service market is generated from high-income demographics like commercial and institutional clients. These clients result in high per service revenue. One of the key factors that drive the landscaping service industry is innovation in landscaping practices. Attractive landscape architecture, availability of various fauna and flora, advancement in technology are few other drivers of the landscaping service market. Nowadays more focus is given to the enhancement of corporate campus environment, and spending on the construction of private and non-residential entities have also risen; pushing the growth of this market.

The landscaping service market also faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the business, low customer retention, shortage of quality labor, poor access to distribution, and high competition.

Growing market demand due to the changes in customers’ tastes and attractive marketing strategies to attract more customers propel the landscaping services market growth.

The global landscaping service market trends are as follow:

Sustainable Innovation in Landscaping:

The government has laid restrictions on the use of water and motivates to use sustainable landscaping practices. The need for conserving water is growing worldwide. All this has given rise to sustainable innovations in the landscaping market. The benefits one can have from water-efficient landscaping practices include maintenance of natural resources, preservation of plant habitats, lesser water bill, and a lot more.

Use of Organic Method in Landscaping:

Organic gardening and landscaping are also promoting the growth of the landscaping market. Environmental preservation is practiced using organic gardening methods like natural pesticides and insecticides. The use of organic methods not only safeguards the environment by removing contamination but also curbs growing health concerns. In turn, boosting the growth of the landscaping service market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global landscaping service industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global landscaping service market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global landscaping service market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global landscaping service market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

