Land Survey Equipment Market Outlook-2027 | Top Leading Players, Demand & Future Growth Opportunity

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Land Survey Equipment Market by Product, Industry, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the construction segment dominated the land survey equipment market, followed by the oil & gas segment. The land survey equipment market includes revenue generated by-products used for surveying land by a different process in several industries such as construction, mining, defense, and other.

The land survey equipment market products, such as GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment, are used for inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points in industries, including construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, and others.

The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries. The major cities in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa, are rapidly expanding and building several new infrastructures in different parts of their respective countries. Several smart cities are being planned where land survey equipment is projected to play a very integral part in surveying at the initial planning stage.

For instance, governments in several developing nations, such as India, have planned new cities such as Dream City in Gujarat and New Kanpur, which would need surveying and inspection activities before planning and actual construction process. Therefore, this acts as a driver for growth of the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

The land survey equipment market is segmented into product, industry, and application. On the basis of product, the market is divided into GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, levels, 3D laser/laser scanners, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and others. Depending on industry, it is classified into construction, oil & gas, agriculture, mining, disaster management, and others. Based on application, it is segregated into inspection & monitoring, volumetric calculations, and layout points.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the land survey equipment market include Hexagon, Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging land survey equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the land survey equipment market is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The land survey equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

