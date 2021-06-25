Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless(BK Technologies)
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless(BK Technologies), Raytheon, Thales, JVC Kenwood, Harris Corporation, Hytera, Icom, Leonardo SpA, Simoco, Codan Radio, Tait Communications, Neolink
Market Segment by Product Type:
, 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF), 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF), 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)
Market Segment by Application:
Public Safety, Military, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Mining, Telecommunications, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) market
Table of Contents
1 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Overview
1.1 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Product Overview
1.2 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)
1.2.2 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)
1.2.3 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)
1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Application
4.1 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Public Safety
4.1.2 Military
4.1.3 Aerospace
4.1.4 Marine
4.1.5 Construction
4.1.6 Mining
4.1.7 Telecommunications
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Country
5.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Country
6.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Country
8.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Business
10.1 Motorola Solutions
10.1.1 Motorola Solutions Corporation Information
10.1.2 Motorola Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.1.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development
10.2 Relm Wireless(BK Technologies)
10.2.1 Relm Wireless(BK Technologies) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Relm Wireless(BK Technologies) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Relm Wireless(BK Technologies) Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.2.5 Relm Wireless(BK Technologies) Recent Development
10.3 Raytheon
10.3.1 Raytheon Corporation Information
10.3.2 Raytheon Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development
10.4 Thales
10.4.1 Thales Corporation Information
10.4.2 Thales Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Thales Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Thales Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.4.5 Thales Recent Development
10.5 JVC Kenwood
10.5.1 JVC Kenwood Corporation Information
10.5.2 JVC Kenwood Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.5.5 JVC Kenwood Recent Development
10.6 Harris Corporation
10.6.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Harris Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.6.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development
10.7 Hytera
10.7.1 Hytera Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hytera Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hytera Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hytera Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.7.5 Hytera Recent Development
10.8 Icom
10.8.1 Icom Corporation Information
10.8.2 Icom Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Icom Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Icom Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.8.5 Icom Recent Development
10.9 Leonardo SpA
10.9.1 Leonardo SpA Corporation Information
10.9.2 Leonardo SpA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.9.5 Leonardo SpA Recent Development
10.10 Simoco
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Simoco Recent Development
10.11 Codan Radio
10.11.1 Codan Radio Corporation Information
10.11.2 Codan Radio Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.11.5 Codan Radio Recent Development
10.12 Tait Communications
10.12.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tait Communications Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.12.5 Tait Communications Recent Development
10.13 Neolink
10.13.1 Neolink Corporation Information
10.13.2 Neolink Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Neolink Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Neolink Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Products Offered
10.13.5 Neolink Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Distributors
12.3 Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMRS) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
