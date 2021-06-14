Land Mobile Radio Market Overview, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Land Mobile Radio Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Land Mobile Radio industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Land Mobile Radio Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global land mobile radio market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of the new technologies and innovations by the leading firms across the globe due to the increasing rate of terrorism, natural disasters and crime will promulgate the overall market size.

Land mobile radio systems are the terrestrially-based wireless communications systems which are commonly used by the state, federal, local, territorial and tribal emergency responders, public works companies and the military for supporting low-speed and voice data communications. These systems typically comprises of mobile radios, handheld portable radios, a network, repeaters and base stations. LMR systems are the pivotal part in the voice communications among the public safety personnel along with their enhancement for providing mission critical features. In addition, federal, local and state agencies are investing billions of dollars and regularly upgrading their IT infrastructure for improving capabilities, capacity, coverage and interoperability.

Market Drivers:

Rising upgradations and enhancements of critical communication operations is enhancing the market growth

Growing demand for reliable and cost effective land mobile radio systems is driving the market growth

Surging applications in the major industries such as transportation and military & defense is a driving factor for market growth

Increasing transitions of land mobile radios from analog to digital is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing limitations in the spectrum bandwidths is hampering the market to grow

High manufacturing and setup costs is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Land Mobile Radio Market

Type

Hand Portable

In-Vehicle

Technology

Analog

Digital Tetra DMR P25



Frequency

VHF

UHF

SHF

Device

Gateways

Transceivers

LMR Handlers

Application

Commercial Retail Transportation Utility Mining

Public Safety Military & Defense Home Security Emergency & Medical Services Fire Department



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Motorola Solutions Inc. launched 3 new solutions for the enhancement of mission critical communications including an app for sharing the digital evidence. These solutions were LEX L11 Mission-Critical LTE Device, Capture Mobile Camera App, and APX 8500HP Mobile Radio. The launch of these new solutions provided the strengthening of LTE networks and communications for the first responders using land mobile radio

In May 2017, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited acquired Sepura Group PLC which was the leading worldwide provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions. The acquisition boosted the consumer base and product portfolio of Sepura which in return provided significant growth opportunities in the R&D and innovation domain

Competitive Analysis

Global land mobile radio market is competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global land mobile radio market are Sepura Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, BK Technologies, Tait Communications, Simoco, Artel, Codan Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exacom Inc., Icom America Inc., Midland Radio, PowerTrunk.com , Uniden America Corporation, ZETRON among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Land Mobile Radio report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Land Mobile Radio market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Land Mobile Radio market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Land Mobile Radio market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Land Mobile Radio market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Land Mobile Radio market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

