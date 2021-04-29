Land Mobile Radio Antennas Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 150 Million by 2027, with a Significant Demand in Industries Such as Public Safety, Military & Defense and Mining, Says Absolute Markets Insights

Land mobile radio antennas experience a burgeoning significance in public safety industry, owing to rising need of effective communication in addressing growing cases of crime, natural disasters and terrorism. In addition, the growing investments in smart cities by government will further aid the market growth. Land mobile radio antenna industry highlights development of multi-polarized and digital antennas to secure communication through signal encryption and reduction in path losses. Land mobile radio antennas market was valued at US$ 71.4 million in 2018 and is expected to surpass US$ 150 million by 2027. Presently, the North America region accounts for more than 31% of the land mobile radio antennas market revenue, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

“In land mobile radio market, the demand for digital system is expected to rise exponentially. The 700MHz to 1000MHz (SHF) holds the largest market share owing to its capability to communicate over large distance range. Military and government application would continue to dominate the market. However, considering the proliferation of digitization in transportation, the commercial application segment is expected to grow at a faster rate”.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the land mobile radio antennas market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers regional production volume and capacity analysis. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Some of the players operating in the land mobile radio antennas market, are GALTRONICS, Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (Pasternack Enterprises), Laird, Motorola Solutions, Inc., MP Antenna, Nearson, Inc., Pacific Aerials, PCTEL, Sinclair Technologies, Telewave, Inc.

By Land Mobile Radio Systems Type

Base Station Radios and Repeaters

User Radio Antenna/Portable Radios

By Frequency

40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

By Application

Military and Government

Marine

Construction and Mining

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

