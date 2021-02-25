Land Based Defense Equipment Market Demand, Growth and Scope 2021 to 2025

Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers, and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Land Based Defense Equipment market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global land based defense equipment market is expected to grow from $47.06 billion in 2020 to $47.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $57.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Key Vendors:

BAE Systems; Raytheon Co; Northrop Grumman Corp; General Dynamics Corp and Lockheed Martin Corporation

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global land based defense equipment market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global land based defense equipment market. Western Europe was the smallest region in the global land based defense equipment market.

The land based defense equipment market consists of sales of land based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce land based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for land based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment. The land based defense equipment market is segmented into armored vehicles; missiles; tanks and small arms and light weapons.

The overall economic growth of the emerging economies is expected to positively impact the sea based defense equipment manufacturing market. Rising disposable income, a result of the economic growth, in emerging markets had a positive impact on the demand for defense equipments. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.4% in 2021. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period .Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments for nation’s security, thereby driving the sea based defense equipment manufacturing market during forecast period.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Land Based Defense Equipment in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Land Based Defense Equipment market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Land Based Defense Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

