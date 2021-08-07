Lancelot’s costume is reminiscent of one of Alexandre Astier’s greatest phobias

Kaamelott: Premier Volet was released on July 21, 2021 and continues to generate a lot of ink. Today we are interested in one particular detail of the film that made many viewers react, and has been since the release of the second trailer.

An amazing revelation

Kaamelott: Premier Volet, a real cinema event this summer 2021, is a huge success and even destroys its Hollywood competitors like The Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise and Fast & Furious 9. What Jean-Christophe Hembert, interpreter of Karadoc and close collaborator of Alexandre Astier on (almost) all of his adventures that joked on social networks.

If the film has not yet revealed its many secrets, despite numerous interviews with the director and the actors, we now discover the origin of a detail that made the audience react: Lancelot’s costume.

The main antagonist of the film, Lancelot, wears an amazing, flamboyant costume, a far cry from the elegance he had in the series, in which the character appears completely limited. If everyone understands all the symbolism of this costume, which is reminiscent of Lancelot’s distance, literally swallowed by his resentment (and costume), we learn from the mouth of costume designer Marylin Fitoussi that the costume is inspired by one of the greatest phobias of Alexandre Astier. At the microphone of Captain Cinemaxx, the costume designer explains:

Alexandre loves dragons, of course, but he is also a spider friend, he loves spiders. I thought of the elements of the spider that we might be afraid of: the proportions, the head tangled in the middle of the legs, the hairy side for some people.

Thus, the costume that the character of Thomas Cousseau wears would be directly inspired by spiders. When Alexandre Astier is referred to as an “arachnophile” by Marylin Fitoussi, fans of the filmmaker know that this passion has an amazing downside: Alexandre Astier is also arachnophobic. In fact, in an interview with his half-brother Simon Astier for Canal +, Kaamelott’s creator described their fraternal relationship as follows:

I’m scared of spiders, he’s scared of wasps. [Simon Astier : Bah déjà on se soutenait là-dessus.] Since he’s not afraid of spiders, I’m not afraid of wasps either. We are always working together.

Also note that if Yvain, the character of Simon Astier in Kaamelott, is also phobic about wasps, then Alexandre Astier played Spider-Man in Hero Corp, the series created by his half-brother.

We also know that Arthur looks very much like Alexandre Astier in Kaamelott (as he was able to say in an interview with Topito). Is the relationship between Arthur and Lancelot the same as the relationship between Alexandre Astier and the spiders? A kind of love-hate relationship that is emphasized by Lancelot’s costume?

