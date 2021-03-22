LAN Cable Market Size | Share, Trends, Growth | Latest Technology Industry Report, 2021-2027

LAN Cable Market in terms of revenue, was worth to be USD 1150.92 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1191.57 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.43% from 2019 to 2025.

The European LAN cable is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

The study provides a crucial view of European LAN cable market by segmenting the market based on type, cable structure, application and region. On the basis of type, European LAN cable market is segmented as copper cable and fiber optic cable. On the basis of cable structure, European LAN cable market is segmented as unshielded twisted pair and shielded twisted pair. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential and industrial. On the basis of country level, European LAN cable market sub-divided into U.K., France, Germany, Italy and rest of Europe.

LAN Cable Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate LAN Cable Market place for the forecast 2020– 2025.

Any specific type of data cable which helps in computer networking is LAN cable. It is specially meant for usage in small distances. These LANs use wired connections to link or access any data and can only operate in a local area which is usually not any bigger than a house, or a floor in an office building. Typically a LAN will consist of only a handful of clients, but can have upwards of a hundred. Compared to a wide area network, a LAN connection is relatively inexpensive to set up and maintain. A WAN or wide area network requires substantial investment, whether it is private ownership or leasing from a telecommunications provider. The local nature of a LAN also makes troubleshooting quick and cost-effective.

Fiberstore

Blackbox

Otscable

Cables-to-Go (C2G)

L-Com

PCNet

Shumai

Comm Port

Primus Cable

Lansan Industries

TBEA Co.,Ltd

By Type: Five Types of Twisted Pair, Six Types of Twisted Pair, Seven Types of Twisted Pair

By Application: Residential Use, Industrial Use, Other

In addition, increasing preference for Ethernet cables over wireless or Bluetooth connectivity for high-speed transfer is also anticipated to foster the global LAN cable market growth. Ethernet cable offers higher connection speed of 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps or higher. In addition, with the use of LAN cable, the user can transmit data seamlessly within any environment at any given time. Also, these cables are widely used in different industries and broadcast applications due to enhanced reliability, in terms of connection, as compared to traditional networking techniques. This has resulted in increasing popularity among manufacturers which is expected to propel the growth of the global LAN cable market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, continuously increasing penetration of ethernet service providers in this region is also expected to foster the growth of LAN cable market. For example; In March, 2016, Level 3 Communications, Inc. expanded its Ethernet services product portfolio to 27 locations across Europe. With Level 3 Ethernet solutions, enterprises can benefit from private connectivity, scalable bandwidth and custom configuration options ideal for secure, high-speed connections between corporate headquarters, public and private data centers and public, private and hybrid cloud environments. In November, 2016; Level 3 expanded ethernet platform in 15 European markets. The new markets took Level 3’s SDN-powered nextgen Ethernet platform northeast into Scandinavia to the cities of Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Copenhagen, southeast into the central and eastern Europe markets of Warsaw, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest, and Sofia, south through the Swiss cities of Geneva and Zurich down to the Italian hub of Milan, and southwest into Spain’s Madrid and Barcelona. Rising research and development activities and technological advancement in the field of LAN cable are expected to provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

The European LAN cable market is expected to witness a lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to increasing use of ethernet services this region and LAN advantage of higher speed & lower latency, improved reliability & low security threats, and easy installation & connection are the key factors that drive the growth of the global LAN cable market. Ethernet services have reached mass adoption in Europe and are challenging multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) as the first choice for enterprise WANs, 42% of European enterprises have fully deployed site-to-site Ethernet, up from 25% a year ago. Almost 40% of European enterprises are now deploying carrier Ethernet services, with particular interest in VPLS-based Ethernet LAN (E-LAN) services. Lower costs, better performance, and increased flexibility have driven this growth. The major carriers have all announced massive plans to upgrade and extend their Ethernet services, and they are interconnecting their services to facilitate global delivery. Today, Ethernet services delivered over carrier core MPLS networks using the virtual private LAN service (VPLS) standard are the mainstream in Europe, following launches by AT&T and Cable & Wireless (C&W). North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

