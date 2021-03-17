LAN Cable Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2025

“

Global LAN Cable Market is evaluated to reach 7,751.2 Million to register a healthy CAGR of 5.02% during the review period. LAN is a Local Area Network is one of the computer grids that interconnect computers for small areas such as homes, universities, offices, commercial buildings, labs, and just about any place with a range of computers in close proximity. LAN cables are playing important role in computer networking and are used to connect peripheral devices such as laptops and computers with routers, modems, and switches. Even though LAN cables are applied over a small area, several LANs can be connected to create a larger network.

The global LAN Cable Market is expected to witness the highest market growth during the study period owing to the largest market value of USD 5,778.9 Million in 2019. There are eight types of most commonly used LAN cables namely CAT 5, CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, and CAT 8. The growth of the global LAN cable market is attributed to the rising number of data centers and the increasing need for high-speed data transfer. Additionally, the developing infrastructure and rising construction projects worldwide are creating an opportunity for the growth of the market. Besides, the use of 5G in conjunction with private LTE and the increasing demand for wireless products are restricting the growth of the global LAN cable market. Users can select the cable type depending on their requirements of transfer speeds, bandwidth, and internet connectivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Prominent Players of the Global LAN Cable Market include Black Box Corporation (US), Fiberstore (FS.COM Inc.) (US), OTSCable.com Co Ltd. (China), Infinite Electronics International Inc. (US), Belden Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Nexans SA (France), DBA Primus Cable (US), Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd. (China), LEONI AG (Germany), and General Cable Technology Corporation (US) among others.

Market Segmentation

In terms of type segment, the market has been categorized as CAT 6 Cable, CAT 6A Cable, CAT 7 Cable, CAT 5E Cable, and CAT 5 Cable. The CAT 6 cable segment is expected to contribute the largest market share owing to the 30.5% share in 2018.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global LAN Cable Market has been classified into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of The World. North America is likely to drive the market owing to the largest market value of 1,917.9 million in 2019 and the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.79% during the study period. Asia-Pacific contributes to the second largest market of the global LAN Cable and is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 5.8%.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global LAN Cable Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global LAN Cable Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace LAN Cable will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

