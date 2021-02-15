Laminated Busbar Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles at Unprecedented Rate Provides Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Latest market study on “Laminated Busbar Market to 2027 by Conductor (Aluminum and Copper) Insulation Material (Polyester Film, Heat-resistant Fiber, Epoxy Powder Coating, Polyamide Film, and Epoxy Glass); Application (Datacenter, Telecom, Alternative Energy, Power Electronics and SiC, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others);– Global Analysis and Forecast,” the laminated busbar marketis estimated to reach US$ 1,330.8 Mn by 2027 from US$ 737.7 Mnin 2019. The report includesa key understanding of the factors of driving or restraining the market growth, along with highlighting the prominent players in the market with their recent developments.

Currently, automotive manufacturers are more inclined toward making automotive mobility more sustainable to reduce their impact on the environment.The major players in the automotive sector are focusing on investing in the production of electric vehicles. There have been notable collaborations in recent years between automakers and tech companies to develop technologically advanced electric vehicles. For instance, in December 2019, Fiat Chrysler collaborated with PSA Group, a French automaker, to focus on the development of electric vehicles. With the changes in business strategies to introduce innovative technologies, the market is moving toward EV adaptation, which has compelled ICE vehicle manufacturers to shift their focus towards EVs with high voltage operating devices. With the rapid growth in the automotive sector, car manufacturers are also becoming careful while selecting energy distribution technologies to avoid battery-related accidents. The development of electric car battery technology includes power capacity production, cell production, module production, and assembly of modules into the single battery pack.

At present, the demand for an energy-efficient electric vehicle to reduce pollutions worldwide is increasing. Also, it is stated in the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) that auto manufacturers have announced more than US$ 150 Bn investments to achieve the production of 13 Mn electric vehiclesby 2025. The shifting trend of vehicles from old conventional automotive vehicles to electric vehicles demands an electric circuit system, which drives the growth of the laminated busbar market. Thus, rapid growth in the automotive industry and increasing investment in the production of electric vehicles is acting as an opportunity for the global laminated busbar market players to expand their businesses.

In terms of geography, Europe held the largest share of the laminated busbar market, followed by APAC and North America,in 2019. Further, Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027, the forecast period for the report. The market for laminated busbar has been segmented on the basis of conductor, insulation material, application,and geography. The laminated busbar market based on conductor is subsegmented into aluminum and copper. The copperconductor segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the laminated busbar market during the forecast period. The laminated busbar market based on insulation materialis segmented into polyester film, heat-resistant fiber, epoxy powder coating, polyamide film, and epoxy glass. The polyester filmsegment led the laminated busbar marketin 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period by registering the highest CAGR in the global market.Further, based on application, the market is segmented as datacenter, telecom, alternative energy, power electronics and SiC, transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others. The power electronics and SiC application segment held largestshare in 2019.

The major companies offering laminated busbar market worldwide include Amphenol Corporation, Electronic Systems Packaging LLC(ESP), Mersen SA, Methode Electronics Inc., OEM International Group, Rogers Corporation, Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd, Storm Manufacturing Company, Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc., and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd.

The report segments the global laminated busbarmarket as follows:

Laminated Busbar Market – By Conductor

Aluminum

Copper

Laminated BusbarMarket – By Insulation Material

Polyester Film

Heat-Resistant Fiber

Epoxy Powder Coating

Polyamide Film

Epoxy Glass

Laminated Busbar Market – By Application

Datacenter

Telecom

Alternative Energy

Power Electronics and SiC

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Laminated Busbar Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia South Korea Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



