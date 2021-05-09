Lambrecht warns against forgery of vaccination cards | Free press

SPD Justice Minister Lambrecht warns that anyone using false documents to ensure freedoms during the pandemic is putting others at risk. “This is not a trivial offense, but a crime.”

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht warns against falsifying vaccination cards or using forged documents with a view to easing corona vaccinated and convalescing people.

“Anyone who does this exposes others to the risk of serious illness and prevents an effective fight against the pandemic,” said the Welt am Sonntag’s SPD politician. “This is not a trivial offense, but an offense punishable by a heavy fine or imprisonment.” This applies not only to the forgers, but also to those using the forged documents.

“Even anyone posing as someone else’s real document can be prosecuted,” she warned. “I’m sure this is being looked at carefully. Anyone who misleads will be discovered sooner than they think and face criminal prosecution. “

Lambrecht said the planned digital vaccination certificate had to come “as soon as possible” in view of the upcoming holidays. “We must ensure that the transmission of falsified vaccination data to the electronic certificate is prevented and that violations are reported.” According to her, the release for the transfer should therefore be given wherever the vaccination was carried out.

For people who have been fully vaccinated against Corona and people who have demonstrably already experienced an infection, important restrictions have been lifted nationwide since next Sunday. You can meet other people indefinitely again and no longer have to adhere to nighttime exit restrictions imposed by the so-called federal emergency brake.

In addition, those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated no longer need a negative test to go shopping or going to the hairdresser. Evidence of vaccination or a positive PCR test less than six months old is sufficient to prove previous infection.

