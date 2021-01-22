Lambrecht: remove restrictions on vaccinated persons if possible | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht has spoken out in favor of lifting as much as possible the restrictions on fundamental rights for vaccinated people.

“It’s not about privileges, but about withdrawing restrictions on fundamental rights,” the SPD politician told the editorial network Germany (RND). “It is not the exercise of basic rights that needs justification, but the restriction of basic rights by the state.”

However, the lifting of the restrictions for Lambrecht will only be discussed when it has been scientifically proven that the vaccination also protects against the transmission of the virus. Lambrecht’s party member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, spoke out last Sunday for allowing people with corona vaccinations to go to restaurants or cinemas earlier than others. He also spoke about the still unresolved question of whether people who are vaccinated can infect others, but argued a little further in relation to “Bild”: “A vaccinated person does not take a ventilator away from anyone. This means that at least one central reason for restricting fundamental rights no longer applies. “

The Union considers the debate to be premature, to say the least. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had said: “We do not know whether the vaccinees could infect others. The issue of privileges has not been on the table for long. The CDU-led Federal Ministry of Health recently made a similar argument. Federal Home Secretary Horst Seehofer (CDU) said in late December: Privileges for vaccinated people could mean mandatory vaccination through the back door and divide society.

According to a survey, almost every second German (49 percent) experiences the current rules to combat the corona pandemic as a very strong or heavy burden. This is evident from the new “Germany trend” of the “ARD morning magazine”. In the week before Christmas, this was 36 percent of the respondents. However, acceptance of crisis management by the federal and state governments is declining. While 57 percent of those surveyed were still positive about crisis management in mid-December, only 46 percent of Germans are currently satisfied with it.

Starting Monday, people in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear surgical masks, FFP2 masks or KN95 masks on buses and trains, supermarkets, doctors’ surgeries and church services. This is evident from the country’s new corona protection regulation.

Because of the mask requirement, civil society organizations demand financial support for poor people. “It cannot be the case that people who have to watch themselves every day as they get something to eat on the table should finance essential protective equipment out of their own pocket,” said Adolf Bauer, president of the Social Association of Germany (SoVD). , the dpa. The chairman of the social association VdK, Verena Bentele, demanded “immediately 100 euros for the recipients of basic safety so that they can pay for FFP2 masks”.

Merkel had pointed out that the government had supplied the highly protective FFP-2 masks for the winter to 34 million people, including all over 60s. A contribution of two euros is provided for each six masks. However, if the constraints persist for a long time, then one “must of course also consider whether we should help again on this point,” Merkel said.

The Green Group is demanding a government statement from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “It cannot be that she is sending Peter Altmaier in the government statement while the Chancellor herself goes to the federal press conference,” said Britta Haßelmann, first parliamentary director of the DPA. “We expect the chancellor to declare himself in parliament about the corona pandemic next week of the term.” There should actually be a government statement next Thursday at 9 a.m., but Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) has to comment on the annual economic report.

Meanwhile, the German Patient Protection Foundation demands that the place of death be centrally registered for corona deaths. “The federal health minister must finally order the Robert Koch Institute to publish daily statistics,” Chairman Eugen Brysch told the Funke media group newspapers. There is a lack of reliable data and facts about the place of death of Covid 19 patients.

The background to the question is the observation by patient advocates that many Covid 19 patients do not currently die in intensive care. The average age in intensive care has now fallen to below 60 in some cases. “But the proportion of people over 70 dying from Covid-19 is more than 90 percent. This contradiction is a cause for concern, ”says Brysch. In addition, the incidence of new infections is steadily falling over seven days, but the number of deaths reported daily is not to the same extent. “That is why it must be made clear why so many very old people and nursing home residents do not even reach the clinics,” demanded Brysch.

SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach cited a possible reason for this in the Funke newspapers: “People in need of care who receive Covid-19 have a risk of death of sometimes more than 75 percent. Those who survive the disease are at high risk for a severe attack of dementia, many of whom do not recover despite rehabilitation measures. “Because many dependents refused longer life-support measures such as artificial respiration by wills, the responsible doctors, together with their loved ones, would of course now more often decide not to be admitted to the clinic.

The number of new coronavirus infections has recently fallen sharply in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the so-called 7-day incidence on Thursday morning at 119.0 – the lowest value since November 1. On Friday morning, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI president Lothar Wieler and virologist Christian Drosten will comment on the current Corona situation in Germany.