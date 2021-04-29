Lambrecht proposal: More rights for vaccinated and convalescing people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Fully vaccinated and recovered people should regain more rights in the Corona crisis. In particular, these groups should be exempted from private meeting requirements and nighttime exit restrictions.

This is evidenced by a draft regulation available to the German news agency. Other media also reported about it. The Justice Department sent the proposal to the other federal ministries on Thursday. The Bundestag and the Bundesrat must agree. If the SPD gets its way, it should be in the next week.

“The Basic Law only allows restrictions on our fundamental rights if there is a special justification for doing so. The protection of life and health in the pandemic is such a justification, ”Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) Lambrecht told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “But if it is now proven that those who have been fully vaccinated and recovered do not pose any particular danger, then we must lift restrictions on their fundamental rights. This is not about special rights or privileges, but about a central requirement of our rule of law. “

The design states, “That means that vaccinated and recovered people can enter shops, visit zoos and botanical gardens, or use the services of hairdressers and podiatrists again without prior testing.”

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 is not required to adhere to any local baseline restrictions. For those who have to supervise compliance with the restrictions, for example the police, this means extra work. A check is nevertheless carried out, for example if someone is on their way home from work after 10 p.m.

According to the draft, the restriction of private meetings to members of a household and one other person – plus children up to 14 years old – should not apply if the meeting is only attended by vaccinated people or those who have recovered. At private meetings of vaccinated or convalescing people with other people who have not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, the members of these two groups are not counted. For example, members of a household can meet a couple who have already been vaccinated. And those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered should have another advantage: they do not need to go into quarantine after entering a risk area – unless they have stayed in a country classified as a virus variant area.

However, the obligation to wear a mask in certain places should continue to apply to everyone, as well as the requirement of distance in public spaces. People with Covid-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath or loss of smell and taste should be excluded from the planned relief.

Proof of a complete vaccination can therefore be provided on paper or digitally in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. The vaccination must have been done with a vaccine listed at the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is owned by the federal government. And “at least 14 days must have passed since the last required individual vaccination”. This is usually the second syringe; with Johnson & Johnson’s preparation, one is enough. Evidence of a vaccination dose should generally be sufficient for those who have recovered.

You will also need to provide proof of recovery – with evidence of a positive PCR lab test taken at least 28 days and no more than 6 months ago. This proof must also be possible in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish and on paper or electronically. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said that if you no longer have the original test certificate, you can get it certified again at the same office. You also need to be free from disease symptoms.

Health Minister Spahn said on Thursday that it is relatively easy to equate people with negative tests, for example when visiting the hairdresser or entering the country. However, other contact and exit restrictions are a matter of difficult considerations. The government wants to involve the Bundestag and the Bundesrat at an early stage in the vote on a regulation in order to act quickly. “If we agree, it will go fast.” The “last” date for a final decision by the Federal Council is 28 May.

The SPD demanded more speed. Otherwise, court rulings threatened, said lawyer Johannes Fechner of the DPA. The Federal Constitutional Court must be prevented from lifting the federal emergency brake “with the conceivable justification that it does not distinguish between vaccinated and non-vaccinated”.

The opposition and some federal states had previously accused the federal government of deliberately delaying approval of the exemption scheme. Several states have already taken action and put vaccinated people on an equal footing with those who tested negative, for example when it comes to access to shops and services.