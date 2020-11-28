Lambrecht: Compensation as long as conditions apply | Free press

Both the conditions and the state aid in the Corona crisis have repeatedly been the subject of discussion. The Minister of Justice sees a close connection.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) considers state compensation payments to the economy legally required until drastic corona demands are lifted. “We all assume that we will get a vaccine as soon as possible. However, as long as we experience such severe limitations, as long as in my opinion there should be help, ”Lambrecht told the“ Welt am Sonntag ”. “This reduces the severity of the interventions and thus also contributes to the proportionality of the measures.”

Lambrecht admitted, however, that the financial possibilities of the federal government are not unlimited. “Fighting the pandemic is a national task that must be tackled jointly by federal and state governments,” said the SPD politician. Lambrecht was on the side of the leader of the Union, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), who had also called for financial participation from the federal states.