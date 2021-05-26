Lambrecht: Back to regular activities in day-care centers and schools | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The schools and day-care centers in Germany should soon return to normal from the point of view of the Federal Minister of Family Christine Lambrecht. Current studies have shown how much the corona pandemic is putting schoolchildren under psychological stress, said the “Rheinische Post” SPD politician.

“In the case of low incidences, for this reason alone, every effort must be made to keep nurseries and schools functioning normally and quickly.”

After the resignation of Franziska Giffey, Lambrecht took over both the justice department and the family department. The minister spoke before another summit meeting of federal and state governments on vaccination on Thursday.

From a Lambrecht point of view, children should not be left behind with the current relaxation of state corona restrictions. “We are all happy with the openings and enjoy the first steps towards normalcy. I think it is important that children and young people can also participate in this. Visiting swimming pools, training in sports clubs – all this must be possible again soon if the incidence rates continue to fall, ”she emphasized. She’s also betting that a vaccine for children and adolescents will be approved in the summer and that they can get a vaccination offer very quickly.

The Federal Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ) opposed vaccinations in schools. The first thing to do is ask the pediatrician. “We still have to organize educational conversations with parents. Moreover, one would like to experience an incident at school as a shock, even if it occurs very rarely, ”said Axel Gerschlauer, Bonn’s pediatrician and BVKJ spokesman, the ‘Rheinische Post’. He also opposed some sort of vaccination requirement through the back door. “Going to school should not be associated with a corona vaccination. Politicians must keep their word here. “Children do not need to be vaccinated, by the way.” Children are not the cause of corona infection and the risk of becoming seriously ill for them – unlike measles – is low, “he said.

Virologist Alexander Kekulé does not consider it necessary to vaccinate all children and young people from the age of twelve nationwide against corona. In MDR’s current podcast, he said that parents should be able to decide for themselves. If the at-risk groups and the rest of society are immune in the summer, which is the aim of the vaccination campaign, he thinks the pressure to vaccinate the students is no longer so great. He also thinks that a complete eradication of the current coronavirus and its variants is an illusion. According to him, only a “control state” can be achieved, in which one simply accepts a certain number of infections.

The Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance (ZI) critically reviewed the proposal by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to reserve Biontech vaccination doses for school children. “The advance is not understandable at the moment,” said institute director Dominik Stillfried the “Handelsblatt”. “Withholding the Biontech vaccine from younger people would mathematically cut the vaccination campaign by about two weeks.”

Federal and state health ministers aim to offer children and young people over the age of twelve a vaccination offer by the end of August – also Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers will discuss implementation on Thursday. The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer has applied for approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from the age of twelve. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) reserves its own disclosures for possible vaccination advice.

This is one of the reasons why ZI boss is critical of Stillfried Spahn’s proposal. “If the Stiko only recommends the vaccine to a limited extent or not at all for younger people, it could lead to renewed uncertainty – as we have seen in the debate over the Astrazeneca vaccine,” he said.

The deputy chairman of the SPD group, Bärbel Bas, assumes that the Stiko will draw up a list of diseases for which it recommends vaccination in children. Children with these diseases should then first be vaccinated, she told the editorial network Germany (RND). Even without general advice, vaccination of children and adolescents remains possible within the framework of the approval. Bas was against making the opening of schools dependent on vaccinations. “It has always been about preventing transmission to parents and especially grandparents. If everyone has received a vaccination offer after the summer holidays, this justification does not apply. “