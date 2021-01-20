Lady Gaga starts the Hunger Games at Joe Biden’s investiture

After winning the US presidential election last November, Joe Biden took his first steps in the White House today as President of the United States following the traditional investiture ceremony. Ceremony attended by the singer Lady Gaga.

The investiture of American presidents, an important media political event, is both solemn and festive. Singers regularly take part in the event. The singer Beyoncé sang at Barack Obama’s investiture, while the country’s veteran Lee Greenwood animated Donald Trump’s. For Joe Biden it was Lady Gaga who gave of her person by interpreting the American anthem.

When Lady Gaga’s appearance on Twitter was welcomed, internet users only seemed to have eyes for her outfit. Lady Gaga, known for her extravagant outfits, wore an elegant Schiaparelli dress with a golden dove of peace hanging at heart level. Quite a symbol.

However, many internet users have made a connection between Lady Gaga’s outfit and the Hunger Games saga. It is true that the design of the dove of the singer’s dress is reminiscent of that of Mocking Jay, the emblem of the Hunger Games saga.

Lady Gaga looks like she will announce who will be at the next Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS

January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga, who will apparently announce who will be at the next Hunger Games

She said the Hunger Games are CANCELED https://t.co/DQ8wwVYQOK

January 20, 2021

She said the Hunger Games are CANCELED!

Lady Gaga welcomed the Hunger Games #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/LUry04egWT

January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga welcomed us to the Hunger Games

Lady Gaga switched from Star Wars to Hunger Games very quickly. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT

January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga switched from Star Wars to the Hunger Games very quickly

Lady Gaga serving up a few hunger games is exactly what I needed today. pic.twitter.com/1AZs6Wrk0Z

January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga with the Hunger Games icon is exactly what I needed today

The huge pink skirt. The updo. The giant mockingjay-like brooch from Hunger Games. The golden microphone. The vocal service.

She knows how to embrace the moment. # Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/HI3PBxC7Km

January 20, 2021

The huge pink skirt. The bread bun. The giant brooch with the Mocking Jay from The Hunger Games. The golden microphone. The voice. She knows how to embrace this moment.