Lactoferrin Market was prized at USD 183.9 million in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 389.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.3 %.

Lactoferrin is a multipurpose, iron-binding protein found in colostrum and breast milk. It plays an essential role in improving immunity, as it owns antitumor, antimicrobial, immunostimulant, anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, Lactoferrin works efficiently in the cure of stomach and intestinal ulcers, hepatitis C, and diarrhea. Whereas, its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties offer defense against bacterial and viral contagions. The Product is observing massive requests in Asia for a wide variety of nutritional applications, including infant formula, dietary additions, food & beverages, and sports nutrition. The overindulge of lactoferrin supplements can cause a skin rash, constipation, loss of appetite, etc. and, therefore, the lack of mindfulness about the ingesting and dosage of lactoferrin additions can be an upper limit in the development of the lactoferrin supplement market.

Lactoferrin Market – Overview

Growth Drivers

Rising awareness amongst consumers regarding health and diet

The increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding health and diet and the rising prevalence of skin-related health conditions are predicted to increase the request. Lactoferrin is assumed to have catalytic, antiviral, antibacterial, anti-parasitic, and anti-allergic functions and properties, which is expected to drive the product demand from pharmaceutical and personal care industries. The acne treatment market is also consequently expected to witness healthy development during the prediction period. Numerous clinical trials have proven the capability of lactoferrin to treat acne and other such skin circumstances efficiently.

Strong Growth Potential in the Developing Countries

The consumer’s fondness for cosmeceutical products that syndicate cosmetic and pharmaceutical features, such as acne conduct and anti-aging, is increasingly becoming famous and is projected to see growth at 10% – 20% per annum in the Asia-Pacific region. Personal care is the primary market in China, Australia, and India. Lactoferrin is expected to record a surging demand in acne care products. Lactoferrin, combined with vitamin A and zinc, acts as a critical ingredient for mild to moderate acne. Dairy proteins are measured the most significant foundations of bioactive peptide. There has been a growth in the usage of these peptides in various sports nourishment and nutraceuticals due to the rise in mindfulness on numerous health issues and rising people and growing disposable income.

Lactoferrin Market: Segmentation

The Lactoferrin Market is divided into Product Type, Applications, Sales channel, and Regional. Based on Applications, The lactoferrin market is majorly determined by its growing applications in the food & beverage sector. After getting a “novel food” status from the EFSA, it has been considered secure to use in food products. Which is why it is an extensively used in non- alcoholic beverages, diet food for particular therapeutic determinations, and milk-based products, amid others; in line with this, several companies have initiated using lactoferrin for the industrial of yogurt and sphere formulas.

Based on the sales channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The manufactures in the market are leaning towards the attitude of direct sales. Additionally, several players are appealing in strategic corporations to attend to the growing demand for lactoferrin and gain a modest edge, further increasing market growth.

Competitive Landscape

NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, Life Extension, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Glanbia Nutritionals, Synlait Milk Ltd., Metagenics, Inc., Naturade, Ingredia SA, Agennix Inc., and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd. and other prominent players.

By Product

Spray Dried Powder

Freeze-Dried Powder

By Application

Food & Beverage

Personal care products

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Lactoferrin Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Lactoferrin Market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Lactoferrin Market based on the Product, By Application, Sales Channel, and by Regional.

To examine competitive developments like by Product, By Application, Sales Channel, and By Regional within the Lactoferrin Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Business Questions Answer by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of the strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

