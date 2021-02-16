Lactoferrin Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Synlait Ltd, INGREDIA SA, Tatura Milk Industries Pty. Ltd., Glanbia plc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lactoferrin market are Metagenics (Aust) Pty Ltd, Synlait Ltd, INGREDIA SA, Tatura Milk Industries Pty. Ltd., Glanbia plc, ProHealth, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Farbest Brands, MILEI GmbH, The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited, Bega Bionutrients, Ferrin-Tech, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, BioVendor, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Limited, Saputo Inc., Westland Milk Products, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., CEDARLANE., Eriefoods.com, Nirva Trading Limited Company, Hoogwegt and others.

Global lactoferrin market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 179.19 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising health awareness and growing demand for infant formula are the major factor for the market growth.

Lactoferrin is a kind of proteins which usually have iron binding and bactericidal and are present in cow and human milk. Usually, there is high level of lactoferrin is present in the first milk after the baby is born. These lactoferrin is also used as an antioxidant so that they can protect from viral and other bacterial infections by stopping the growth of protein by destroying their cell walls. Iron absorption, antibacterial, antioxidant, immune cell stimulation and other are some of the common function of the lactoferrin. These lactoferrin are used in industries such as infant formula, food and beverages, animal feed, sports food and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing cases of bacterial infection among population will drive the market

Growing popularity of lactoferrin based nutrition will also propel growth

Rising usage of lactoferrin in cosmetic product is accelerating the market

Availability of different f lactoferrin-induced products is also contributing as a factor for the market

Rising disposable income is driving market

Lactoferrin ability to cause diarrhoea is restraining the market

Increasing dosage intake can create problem such as skin rash, loss of appetite, chills and other which is also restricting the growth.

By Function (Iron Absorption, Anti-Inflammatory, Intestinal Flora Protection, Antibacterial, Immune Cell Stimulation, Antioxidant),

Application (Food & Beverages, Infant Formula, Sports & Functional Food, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products),

Type (Freeze Dried Lactoferrin, Spay Dried Lactoferrin), Product Type (Powder, Capsule, Other)

The LACTOFERRIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Bega Bionutrients announced the launch of the Inferrin which is a type of a microencapsulated lactoferrin. The microencapsulation has the ability to provide the benefits of lactoferrin so that they can protect it from degradation in stomach. This new Inferrin is designed so that they increase the applications of lactoferrin related food and dietary supplements

In March 2016, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company announced the launch of their new product line Enfinitas so that they can enhance the nourishment in the children worldwide. To provide the children with functional and structural benefits they get from breast milk, Enfinitas consist of Lactoferrin and Milk Fat Globule Membrane. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the market

