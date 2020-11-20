Lactic Acid Market Is Set To Witness A Healthy CAGR Of 13.42% In The Forecast Period Of 2019- 2026 | Major Giants – Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Futerro SA

To prepare market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. Lactic Acid Market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report. This is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. With this winning Lactic Acid Market report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

Global lactic acid market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.42% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Growing demand of lactic acid in anti- aging & anti- acne products and increasing awareness regarding personal grooming are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Lactic Acid Market

Lactic acid is an acid which are usually found in sour milk and are also produced in the muscle tissue when a person exercises. They are usually colourless or yellowish. They are also prepared by the fermentation of molasses, potatoes, corn-starch and other. They can be processed synthetically and naturally. They are widely used in application such as food & beverages, personal care, industrial, polyactic acid and other. As they are biocompatible and biodegradable in nature they are also used labelling and packaging material.

Market Drivers:

Growing population and increase in food production will also drive the market growth

Growing demand from cosmetic industry accelerates the growth of this market

Increasing consumer awareness regarding bio-based products also acts as a market driver

Growing demand for the lactic acid and polylactic acid in the textile industry will also contribute as the factor fuelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material will restrain the market growth

High investment cost also hinders the growth of this market

One of the significant limitations listed on the market for lactic acid is to regulate the amountof bacteria generating this acid by optimizing and controlling metabolic activity

Lactic Acid Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Lactic Acid Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Lactic Acid manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, , Vigon International, Cargill, Incorporated., CELLULAC, Musashino Chemical (China) Co.,Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Galactic s.a., BASF SE, TEIJIN LIMITED., Synbra Technology bv, NatureWorksGODAVARI BIOREFINERIES, Mitushi Biopharma, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co.,, Jiaan Biotech among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Corbion nv announced that they have acquired lactic acid business of Archer Daniels Midland which includes the delivery and sales of sodium lactate, lactic acid and potassium lactate products. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in North America Market

In October 2015, Lotte announced the launch of their new milk chocolate product which contains good lactic acid bacteria. This sweet day’s lactic acid bacteria chocolate contains more advantageous bacteria. They are coated and stored within the fat of the products so can reach the stomach alive and will stay active for long. This product can also be stored in the room temperature

